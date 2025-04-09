Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

Tuscaloosa to host first-ever Wellness Fest at the River Market

Anna Hill, Staff Writer
April 9, 2025
Courtesy of Tuscaloosa Wellness Fest

LiveWell will host its first Tuscaloosa Wellness Fest, which is presented by Freedom CBD and Wellness, at the River Market from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday. The event will have holistic health resources, live music, local wellness vendors and giveaways to provide alternative healing information to the Tuscaloosa community. 

Attendees can look out for tai chi, yoga, meditation and more, according to the website. LiveWell offers a variety of wellness choices including retreats, workshops and coaching with online options. 

“Hopefully this event will be a good place for people to start that are looking for an alternative approach to their wellness and healthcare,” said Sonya Lowery, owner of Freedom CBD & Wellness. 

Freedom CBD & Wellness is the main sponsor for the Wellness Fest and will have information, samples and products for the community, and even options for their pets. 

“Alternative products, or holistic, is out of the norm, not what you would get from your doctor,” Lowery said. “So what we do is more in the space of hemp, and how we can help people that way with different issues they could be dealing with.”

The event is open to the whole Tuscaloosa community, and it will have appearances from the University’s Counseling Center, LushMedspa, the National Alliance on Mental Illness and more. 

From educational resources to relaxing activities, the Tuscaloosa Wellness Fest aims to create a welcoming space for people of all ages. 

“It’s going to be meeting the community, getting them information to get them to come back, and a lot of demonstrations from other companies that do pilates and other different things,” Lowery said. 

