Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White

Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White
Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White

Freshman preview: Who are the new stars on campus?

Samuel Prestipino, Assistant Sports Editor
May 31, 2024
Soccer+forward+Gianna+Paul+was+the+2022+SEC+Freshman+of+the+Year.
CW / Elijah McWhorter
Soccer forward Gianna Paul was the 2022 SEC Freshman of the Year.

The University of Alabama is one of the largest hot spots for college athletics in the country, with countless programs that compete at the nation’s highest level forming these championship caliber teams is through developing incredibly skilled athletes to start playing at the Alabama standard right away.  

Here is a look at the next generation of Crimson Tide superstars. 

One of the biggest stars arriving on campus in the fall is Alabama football wide receiver Ryan “Hollywood” Williams. The five-star recruit from Saraland High School in Saraland, Alabama, recommitted to coach Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide Jan. 20 and has garnered significant attention for his elite skill set. According to 247 Sports, Williams finished the 2023 season with 72 receptions for 1324 yards and 26 total touchdowns. 

“He’s one of the most dynamic guys I’ve seen at receiver,” DeBoer said. “Getting the ball in his hands, he can do it on short throws and quicker-type routes, and he can do it down the field. He’s good in every way.” 

On the hardwood, the Alabama men’s basketball team has brought in five-star recruit Derrion Reid. The small forward from Prolific Prep in California is known for his aggressive offensive play style and lockdown defensive mindset that gives other schools a reason to look out for this reigning Final Four squad. 

“We are thrilled to welcome Derrion and his family to the University of Alabama,” said coach Nate Oats. “Derrion is a top-10 player in the country because of his versatility on offense and can guard multiple positions on defense.”  

The women’s basketball team also brought in a star for the upcoming year.  

Eris Lester will join the squad in the fall and adds some help to the backcourt. The four-star from Montverde Academy in Florida has been described as one of the most athletic players in the class. Her ability to score at a high volume and lock down scorers makes Lester a potential headache to any opposing coaching staff. 

“We are extremely excited to welcome Eris to Tuscaloosa!” coach Kristy Curry said. “Eris is the most athletic player and potentially has the most upside of any player nationally in the Class of 2024. She will bring versatility, athleticism, scoring ability, defensive prowess, and a will to win to our program.”  

Playing one sport at Alabama is impressive enough, but playing two is very uncommon. Amari Jefferson will be doing just that for the Crimson Tide after signing to play football and baseball for Alabama.  

The four-star wide receiver from Baylor School in Tennessee received a Mr. Football award, an accolade given to the best football players in the state. Jefferson brings a lot to the baseball diamond as well.  

He currently has an overall grade of 9.5/10 on Perfect Game’s website and is a walking highlight reel with a bat in his hands, boasting an impressive .429 batting average and a .532 on-base percentage this season. 

The Crimson Tide’s elite recruiting prowess is also very evident on the softball diamond. As a part of the 2024 class, Alabama landed the eighth-best player in the country, according to Extra Inning Softball.  

Kennedy Marceaux is an elite infielder and a two-time nominee for Gatorade player of the year. The Kaplan, Louisiana, native was also a two-time district MVP. 

Despite her home being just two states over, the tune of “Sweet Home Alabama” called her to Tuscaloosa, Marceaux said that she knew in her heart that Alabama was exactly where she wanted to be.  

The volleyball team will also be getting a superstar added to their roster in the fall, as it brought in Alabama Gatorade player of the year Hannah Parant. Parant was also ranked the No. 1 player in the state, according to AL.com. The elite setter looks to bring life to a team that finished last in the SEC in 2023. 

“This group of athletes compete at an elite level and will undoubtedly bring competitive energy to our evolving program here in Alabama. Their talent and dedication are second-to-none and I have no doubt they will make a significant impact on our program,” head coach Rashinda Reed said about the entire recruiting class.  

Alabama continues to be a recruiting juggernaut, adding standout players at seemingly every position in every sport. These athletes are the next generation of Crimson Tide superstars, and it is only a matter of time before fans see some of them at the next level. 

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Horizons 2024
Located next to the Student Recreation Center, the Student Health Center offers urgent care, womens health care and more.
Student guide to wellness on campus
Students pose for a selfie.
How to make friends in college
Tuscaloosans enjoy live music at the summer 2023 Live at the Plaza concert series.
Six local bands students should know
Jack Rudder, former speaker of the SGA Senate, presides over a meeting.
Opinion | Participate in local politics
Scouting out scholarships
Scouting out scholarships
Students cheer in the student section at a home football game.
How Student Seats is tackling ticket scams
More in SPORTS
Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond (#17) jumps to make a catch for the touchdown that put Alabama in the lead over Auburn in the Iron Bowl.
Alabama football: All you need to know for the start of the 2024 season
Students cheer in the student section at a home football game.
Tips and tricks for attending Alabama sports
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe slips past a Georgia player at the 2023 SEC Championship.
Must-see games for Alabama students this season
Alabama mens basketball has signed on these five transfer athletes to its elite recruiting class.
Alabama men’s basketball inks five highly touted transfers as team sets sights on a national championship
Alabama baseball player Justin Lebron prepares to swing against Samford at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on April 25, 2024.
Justin Lebron: The freshman phenomenon leading Alabama baseball
Alabama guard Mark Sears (#1) dribbles down the court against UConn during the Mens Final Four at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ on April 6, 2024.
Unfinished business: Sears and Stevenson return to Alabama in search of a national title
The Crimson White • © 2024 http://www.ua.edu/copyright.html • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in