Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White

Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White
Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White

Scouting out scholarships

Elijah Doomes, News Editor
May 31, 2024
Scouting+out+scholarships
CW / Susan Xiao

Scholarships and financial aid are becoming more important for students as over the past 20 years in the U.S., the average cost of college when considering tuition, fees and room and board has more than doubled across all postsecondary institutions.  

One of the best ways to lower the costs of college is through scholarships and grants. The University of Alabama, the federal government, and myriad private entities have robust scholarship programs that all students can take advantage of to save the most money possible. 

UA scholarships 

Once students have completed a semester at the University, they gain access to the current student scholarship application. Students can access the application through the myBama website and must complete it by March 1 to be considered for aid. Most scholarships require applicants to be full-time students, which requires taking at least 12 credit hours per semester. 

Students can apply for departmental scholarships associated with their major’s college, Honors College scholarships, and study abroad scholarships. 

Additionally, the Black Alumni Association and LGBTQ Alumni Association offer several scholarships for currently enrolled students. 

Students can meet with the Office of Financial Aid to learn more about their eligibility for various scholarships and the application process. 

Private scholarships 

The Office of External Scholarships and Fellowships works to help students find the best opportunities for certain noninstitutional scholarships and make them competitive applicants for awards. 

Many of the most prestigious scholarships like the Fulbright, Gilman and Goldwater scholarships require an institutional endorsement from the University. The OESF helps students gain the endorsements they need while walking them through the application process. 

For general questions about the OESF, students can email OESF director Dr. Lucy Kaufman at [email protected]. Students can also make appointments with the office to discuss the application process for specific scholarships they’re interested in. 

Federal scholarships 

The first step to receiving a federal scholarship is completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.  

Colleges and the federal government use the FAFSA to analyze student income levels and decide how much aid they can obtain. Through the FAFSA, students can gain access to Pell Grants, which usually don’t have to be repaid, as well as federal student loans. 

Students should update their FAFSA form each academic year to ensure they receive the largest amount of aid possible. Students can check the status of their FAFSA on myBama. 

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Horizons 2024
Located next to the Student Recreation Center, the Student Health Center offers urgent care, womens health care and more.
Student guide to wellness on campus
Soccer forward Gianna Paul was the 2022 SEC Freshman of the Year.
Freshman preview: Who are the new stars on campus?
Students pose for a selfie.
How to make friends in college
Tuscaloosans enjoy live music at the summer 2023 Live at the Plaza concert series.
Six local bands students should know
Jack Rudder, former speaker of the SGA Senate, presides over a meeting.
Opinion | Participate in local politics
Students cheer in the student section at a home football game.
How Student Seats is tackling ticket scams
More in NEWS
Ajay Agrawal, a professor of mechanical engineering at The University of Alabama, presents a rotating combustion engine prototype in his lab.
Jumping into research
Open late at night, Strange Brew is the newest coffee shop on the Strip.
Tuscaloosa coffee shops every student should know
Students participate at Get on Board Day.
Finding your place as a first-generation student
Beat Auburn Beat Hunger partnered with the West Alabama Food Bank to raise over 300,000 pounds of food during the fall 2023 drive.
How to fight food insecurity in West Alabama
This mugshot of former president Donald Trump was taken Aug. 23 after his arrest on charges in Georgia of conspiring to change the outcome of the 2020 election.
Campus political groups react to Trump’s guilty verdict
Two Republican senators introduced a bill that would force states to protect IVF or face losing federal funding.
‘IVF Protection Act’ draws criticism from students, legal experts
The Crimson White • © 2024 http://www.ua.edu/copyright.html • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in