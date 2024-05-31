Scouting+out+scholarships

Scholarships and financial aid are becoming more important for students as over the past 20 years in the U.S., the average cost of college when considering tuition, fees and room and board has more than doubled across all postsecondary institutions.

One of the best ways to lower the costs of college is through scholarships and grants. The University of Alabama, the federal government, and myriad private entities have robust scholarship programs that all students can take advantage of to save the most money possible.

UA scholarships

Once students have completed a semester at the University, they gain access to the current student scholarship application. Students can access the application through the myBama website and must complete it by March 1 to be considered for aid. Most scholarships require applicants to be full-time students, which requires taking at least 12 credit hours per semester.

Students can apply for departmental scholarships associated with their major’s college, Honors College scholarships, and study abroad scholarships.

Additionally, the Black Alumni Association and LGBTQ Alumni Association offer several scholarships for currently enrolled students.

Students can meet with the Office of Financial Aid to learn more about their eligibility for various scholarships and the application process.

Private scholarships

The Office of External Scholarships and Fellowships works to help students find the best opportunities for certain noninstitutional scholarships and make them competitive applicants for awards.

Many of the most prestigious scholarships like the Fulbright, Gilman and Goldwater scholarships require an institutional endorsement from the University. The OESF helps students gain the endorsements they need while walking them through the application process.

For general questions about the OESF, students can email OESF director Dr. Lucy Kaufman at [email protected]. Students can also make appointments with the office to discuss the application process for specific scholarships they’re interested in.

Federal scholarships

The first step to receiving a federal scholarship is completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

Colleges and the federal government use the FAFSA to analyze student income levels and decide how much aid they can obtain. Through the FAFSA, students can gain access to Pell Grants, which usually don’t have to be repaid, as well as federal student loans.

Students should update their FAFSA form each academic year to ensure they receive the largest amount of aid possible. Students can check the status of their FAFSA on myBama.