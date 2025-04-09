Tuscaloosa Safe Center to host second annual Sexual Assault Awareness Month Conference

The Tuscaloosa Safe Center will host its second annual Sexual Assault Awareness Month Conference on April 29 at the Capstone College of Nursing, room 1035. The conference’s goal is to raise awareness about sexual assault, educate attendees on prevention and response, and provide resources for both survivors and the broader community.
The event will run from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will bring together experts, survivors, and community members to address the critical issues of sexual assault prevention and awareness.
Speakers will include Executive Director Brenda Maddox, who will open the conference with welcome remarks. Presentations throughout the day will cover a range of topics central to sexual assault awareness and response.
UAPD investigator Amy Randolph and Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Department investigator James Dodds will lead a session on case studies and investigative procedures. This will be followed by a presentation from Nick Freeman focusing on cybercrimes and their connection to human trafficking.
Danielle Hagood, clinical director, will speak on the link between trauma and eating disorders. After lunch, Patricia Powers, a senior attorney advisor with AEquitas, will lead a session on drug-facilitated sexual assault.
Attendees will also hear a recorded presentation on head trauma and strangulation, followed by a survivor sharing their personal story. The event will conclude with closing remarks and evaluations.
The Capstone College of Nursing will provide lunch, and attendees will have opportunities throughout the day to connect with community leaders, law enforcement and support services.