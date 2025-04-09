Tuscaloosa City Council proclaims April as Child Abuse Prevention Month

The Tuscaloosa City Council proclaimed April as child abuse prevention month Tuesday, along with approving rezoning requests and alcoholic beverage applications.
Walt Maddox, mayor of Tuscaloosa, encouraged the public to get involved in ensuring the safety of children across the city. Lisa Maddox, the executive director of Child Abuse Prevention Services of Tuscaloosa, presented a pin to each city council member for them to show their support of this proclamation.
“April is a month that we recognize, but it’s not the only month that abuse happens,” Lisa Maddox said. “We know it happens every day, 12 months a year, so we appreciate your support.”
April 14 was proclaimed Joseph Joey Pike Day in recognition of his inspiration in creating the nonprofit Eagles’ Wings, which serves adults with developmental disabilities. Pike was diagnosed with Marshall-Smith syndrome, and doctors said he would not live past the age of 3, but he will celebrate his 40th birthday Monday.
“Joey has become an emblem of hope, courage and resilience, not only to his family, but also to the community,” Walt Maddox said.
It was proposed for 57 acres to be rezoned for 144 residential homes. While Walt Maddox brought up a concern about the sidewalks being built to city code, the amendment was adopted. A rezoning of a 0.3-acre property was also approved.
Two alcoholic beverage applications were approved for the Lucky Dollar Food Mart and Extra Mile Chevron to serve retail beer and retail table wine off-premises.
Mike Fields, a citizen of Tuscaloosa, brought up a complaint about the new car wash on Veterans Memorial Parkway, causing extra traffic on 13th Avenue and McFarland. Walt Maddox assured him that they would get him the traffic studies and set up a meeting with the Office of Urban Development.