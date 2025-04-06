WVUA surprises listeners with hour-long pirate takeover for April Fools’ Day

Courtesy of WVUA The Capstone

To celebrate April Fools’ Day, pirates took over WVUA 90.7 The Capstone, the University’s student-operated radio station, for an hour in the morning and an hour in the evening.

Cameron Cook, a junior majoring in mechanical engineering, said he was listening to the radio station on his way home when it suddenly changed.

“It hit 5:00 and Creep was playing; all of a sudden, they had a crashing sound effect and all. Captain Capstone came in, and I was just laughing,” Cook said.

The show was written, recorded and produced by WVUA’s directorial staff, and between the six directors, the show was a closely held secret until the very last minute. Each director played a role on and off the air during the show.

The show began with a fiction disclaimer to avoid anyone actually believing that pirates had taken over the University’s radio station.

Nicholas Pursley, sports director of the station and a junior majoring in news media and political science, voiced the acting DJ for the station who was on air when Captain Capstone and his crew interrupted the scheduled programming. Chloe Crooks, the station manager, played a role in trying to stop the takeover, but she was unsuccessful. Sounding off with cannon fire, Captain Capstone took over the airwaves with sea shanties and five creatively written sketch comedies for the next hour.

“I knew they had planned something. I had seen it on their Instagram, and I thought it was really funny,” said Christian Johnson, a senior majoring in social work. “It was a nice balance of doing something new and something fun, and also, sea shanties are fun to listen to.”

Cook’s favorite bit of the radio show was “the G.O.A.T. debate.” During his time on air, Captain Capstone took a caller and discussed who was the greatest pirate of all time, between Blackbeard, the English terrorizer of the West Indies, and Zheng Yi Sao, the infamous Chinese pirate queen. A recording of the debate can be found on WVUA’s Instagram page.

Andrew Jauregui, program director for WVUA and a sophomore majoring in public relations and communication studies, said the bit was inspired by sports media debate over who is the greatest basketball player between Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Jauregui recorded the sketch with Julian Landis, digital media director and senior majoring in English and history, in one take.

“It was really fun, kind of trying to do the ‘Steven A. Smith’ sort of angle,” Landis said. “Like an intense sports debate. The music pays homage to the music aspect of our station, but we have a large amount of sports podcasts, so this was our way of incorporating some of that into the pirate radio takeover.”



Pursley, Jauregui and Landis all agreed that one of the most exciting aspects of working on the show for April Fools’ Day was that it was a rare experience for all six of the directorial staff members to work together.

“All of us in our individual roles don’t necessarily interact with each other every single day,” Pursley said. “It was a really good opportunity for all of us to work together and collaborate on one project.”