Tips and tricks for attending Alabama sports

CW / Riley Thompson Students cheer in the student section at a home football game.

The University of Alabama’s sporting events are not just games; they are experiences steeped in tradition and passion for countless fans. Whether someone is a seasoned fan or a newcomer to the fandom, here are some tips and tricks to make the most out of attending UA sporting events.

Plan ahead

Securing tickets for football games can be competitive, especially for incoming freshmen and transfers. To avoid disappointment for high-profile games, students should plan well in advance and purchase tickets early. Freshman kinesiology exercise science major Lexi Bush said arriving early is pivotal for the best game day experience.

“Seating is awful in the upper deck for football games because there are so many freshmen,” Bush said. “So, if you want to have a good seat, you need to get there at least an hour before the game starts. Bigger games, sometimes even close to two hours.”

Students should keep an eye on the official Alabama Athletics website, Rolltide.com, for ticket release dates and promotions.

Stay updated

Make sure to follow the official Alabama Athletics social media accounts to stay up to date on game times, parking information and any last-minute changes or announcements.

Students should also make sure to download the Tide Loyalty Points app on their phones to ensure they get points for going to any sporting events because when national championships, bowl games, or even just season ticket sales roll around students with the most points get first consideration.

Familiarize yourself with stadium policies

Before heading to any games, students should take time to review Alabama’s stadium policies regarding prohibited items, bag restrictions and other relevant information. The University encourages all fans not to bring unauthorized bags to any athletic event and to keep in mind the clear-bag policy when headed to an event. Remembering these rules will ensure getting into the stadium is a hassle-free experience.

Stay hydrated and sun-protected

Alabama’s warm climate means that attending outdoor sporting events can be blistering, especially during the summer months. Remembering to take precautions like drinking plenty of water and wearing sunscreen will keep students protected from the harmful sun and heat.

Junior public relations major Emilee Boster explained how she managed the heat during day football games.

“One of the best things my friends and I did freshmen year was buy small portable fans to take to the football games,” Boster said. “It gets so hot during those first few day games, and those fans, which doubled as portable chargers, were lifesavers.”

Know the traditions

Alabama is known for its rich traditions that go back decades. From the iconic “Roll Tide Roll” chant to the playing of “Sweet Home Alabama” after touchdowns to the sound of “Dixieland Delight” after the third-quarter break of football games, students should familiarize themselves with these customs to fully immerse themselves in the game day experience.

Embrace the Alabama legacy

Attending an Alabama sports event is more than just watching a game; it is about being part of a community of fans united by their love for their school and team. Embrace the spirit of the University of Alabama.