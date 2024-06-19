Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White

Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White
Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White

Former UA basketball player Darius Miles returns to court; bond hearing delayed again

Jacob Ritondo, Managing Editor
June 19, 2024
Former+Alabama+basketball+player+Darius+Miles+%28pictured+center%29+watches+from+the+bench.
CW File
Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles (pictured center) watches from the bench.

A bond hearing for former UA men’s basketball player Darius Miles was delayed again Monday. The new date for the hearing on the bond motion is Aug. 21.

The charges stem from an incident last January on the Strip in which Miles handed his gun to his friend Michael Davis, who then allegedly shot and killed 23-year-old Jamea Harris. Miles was removed from the basketball team and arrested following Harris’ death, and he was later indicted by a grand jury for capital murder.

Miles’ attorneys have suggested that he may have handed the gun to Davis for self-defense against Cedric Johnson, Harris’ boyfriend, whom investigators believe was in the car with Harris when she was shot.

A hearing Monday addressed other motions by the defense, including one to suppress statements Miles gave to law enforcement before and after his Miranda rights were read to him hours after the shooting by Investigator Jeff Miller from the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit. 

Over the course of around three hours, three separate law enforcement officers testified that they had followed proper procedure while questioning Miles in the hours following the shooting and that Miles was first thought of as a witness, not a suspect. District Attorney Hays Webb led the direct examination of two of them.

The defense, led by attorney Mary Turner, sought to convey during its cross-examination that, among other things, the officers had treated Miles as a suspect earlier on in the hours-long questioning than the officers originally disclosed and that they asked incriminating questions before and after reading Miles his Miranda rights.

At the hearing, a recording was presented of a 911 call made by Miles after the shooting on the Strip from an apartment at the Vie at University Downs complex. In the call, he is heard telling the dispatcher that Davis has been shot in the shoulder. Davis then is heard asking the dispatcher for an ambulance while noting that he’s drunk and cannot remember where he was shot.

Officers at the hearing testified that law enforcement initially believed the call to be from a separate incident from the shooting on the Strip and that investigators eventually linked the two incidents together. 

The hearing for the motion to suppress will continue Aug. 21 at 9 a.m., the same date as the bond hearing.

At Miles’ last bond hearing, Judge Daniel Pruet denied bond but said Miles could revisit the issue later after more information in the case came out. Bond hearings for the defendant have been postponed repeatedly this year.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in NEWS
The Tuscaloosa Police Department operates a joint precinct with The University of Alabama Police Department on the Strip.
Starting June 15, Alabama drivers can get ticketed for holding phone while driving
Construction work continues at the Alabama Intercollegiate Athletics Golf Facility, located off of Jack Warner Parkway.
UA to finish major construction projects in 2024
Students walk by the Student Center.
UA board of trustees votes to raise tuition for 2024-25 academic year
Nick Tolbert poses with family at graduation while holding a file containing information about the Ellen Tolbert Memorial Endowed Scholarship. Pictured from left to right are Kelly Tolbert (uncle), Evan Tolbert (father), Sally Peacock (fiance), Nick Tolbert, Trent Tolbert (brother), Linda Bales (maternal grandmother) and Nancy Tolbert (paternal grandmother).
UA graduate creates cancer memorial scholarship in honor of late mother
Students pose for a selfie.
How to make friends in college
Scouting out scholarships
Scouting out scholarships
More in TOP STORIES
Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) shoots the ball against North Carolina at crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA on Thursday, Mar 28, 2024.
Men’s hoops set to play UNC for third consecutive year
Juneteenth is a federal holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in America.
Juneteenth in Tuscaloosa: A celebration of the Black community’s achievements
Caden Clay poses on a truck.
‘Be a Caden’: Remembering Crimson Tide equipment manager Caden Clay
Celebrate Local is a yearly event that recognizes local business owners and artists.
Celebrate Local aims to support local artists and independent businesses
Former head coach Nick Saban celebrates winning the SEC Championship game against Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
Nick Saban, Mark Ingram and Chris Samuels named to 2025 College Football Hall of Fame ballot
This mugshot of former president Donald Trump was taken Aug. 23 after his arrest on charges in Georgia of conspiring to change the outcome of the 2020 election.
Campus political groups react to Trump’s guilty verdict
The Crimson White • © 2024 http://www.ua.edu/copyright.html • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in