Must-see games for Alabama students this season

CW / Riley Thompson Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe slips past a Georgia player at the 2023 SEC Championship.

Georgia at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Sept. 28

After winning the SEC championship over the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama made its sixth Rose Bowl appearance. This rivalry will only grow, as the Bulldogs are hungry to dethrone the reigning SEC champs.

The SEC championship win was under the watchful eye of the now retired Nick Saban, who had the Bulldogs on a tight leash. He boasted an 8-2 record against Georgia while at Alabama, including stealing a national championship in 2018.

Students will have to wait for September to see if new head coach Kalen DeBoer can keep the Bulldogs at bay.

Oklahoma at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Nov. 23

The Oklahoma Sooners will enter the SEC on July 1 with something to prove. After finishing No. 15 last season, the Sooners may not seem to threaten the Crimson Tide, but looking at Alabama’s only 2023 regular season loss might change one’s perspective.

While Alabama lost by two scores to the Texas Longhorns in Bryant-Denny Stadium, the Longhorns were downed by Oklahoma, their biggest rival, on their home turf by four points in October.

Although the Sooners haven’t found postseason success since their stint in the College Football Playoff in 2019, joining the SEC may be what the seven-time national champions need to get back to what was once a dynasty.

Auburn at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Nov. 30

This game isn’t just a game. It’s the Iron Bowl.

Sharing the state of Alabama as their home turf, the national championship-winning teams have created a heated rivalry. The in-state clash is so intense that the NFL ranked it the second-best rivalry in college football.

Alabama will host the Tigers in Bryant-Denny Stadium next season. Despite Auburn not being ranked within the Top] 25 since 2021, the rivalry always seems to result in incredibly close games.

Last season, with only 32 seconds remaining in the Iron Bowl, Auburn’s senior class thought they’d seen the Tigers trample the Crimson Tide for the first time since their arrival. That was until quarterback Jalen Milroe threw the 31-yard game-winning touchdown to wide receiver Isaiah Bond.