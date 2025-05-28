Want to find your people? Here’s how UA students found theirs

CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield Students gather in the quad to learn about on-campus clubs during Get On Board Day.

Finding your place at a large university like Alabama can feel overwhelming, whether you’re a freshman or a few semesters into your college journey. Students at the University say one of the best ways to feel more connected no matter your year is by joining clubs and organizations. With over 650 student organizations at the Capstone, there’s no shortage of opportunities to get involved.

From academic honor societies and professional organizations to hobby-based clubs like film, gaming and outdoor adventures, the University’s student life scene is incredibly diverse. Whatever your passions or goals, there’s a community waiting for you.

Regan Proctor, a freshman and member of the Delta Gamma sorority, said branching out beyond classes changed her entire college experience.

“Joining my sorority helped me meet people, but it also opened doors to scholarships, tutoring and even job interviews,” she said. “It’s more than just making friends; it’s about building support.”

Sofia Pennington, a freshman majoring in mechanical engineering, said she never stopped looking for new groups on campus.

“Society of Women Engineers paired me with a mentor who really helped me from studying to preparing for career fairs,” she said. “Clubs like that can help you at any stage.”

For students still trying to find their place, Pennington said she recommends attending Get on Board Day each semester. “It’s an easy way to see what’s out there and meet people who share your interests,” she said. “I have a friend who joined the film club because he loves movies, and he’s found a whole group of friends through that.”

Exploring different clubs can even uncover interests you didn’t know you had.

“I went out of my way to talk to people, and that’s how I found out about clubs and organizations,” said Cesar Martinez, a freshman majoring in political science. “The more involved I got, the more comfortable I felt on campus.”

If you’re ready to get involved, you have options. In addition to Get on Board Day, you can also visit the Source’s website for upcoming events and a full list of active organizations. Alternatively, you can follow clubs on social media to stay updated.