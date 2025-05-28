Where to get caffeinated in Tuscaloosa

CW File Strange Brew is a popular coffee shop on the Strip.

There are many places to enjoy a cup of coffee in Tuscaloosa. Here are a few of students’ favorites.

Monarch Espresso Bar

Located in downtown Tuscaloosa, Monarch is known for its espresso drinks and house-made pastries. The interior is nicely designed, with plenty of seating, making it an ideal spot to study or meet with friends.

Signature drinks like the salted caramel latte and cuban are popular, but Monarch also offers a variety of teas and specialty beverages. For frequent visitors, Monarch has a Coffee Club membership for $28 per month that offers members perks like a 10% discount on purchases, free drip coffee on Mondays, a free drink on Tuesdays and other offers.

Heritage House Coffee and Tea

Heritage House has served the community since 1993, expanding to three locations around Tuscaloosa. It opened its doors as the town’s first coffee house, offering a few pastries and coffee. Over the years, Heritage House has expanded its menu to include over 40 coffee varieties from around the world, an assortment of teas, and a full lineup of fresh, made-from-scratch baked goods and cafe lunches.

Favorites include the signature scones, baked in-house every morning, and the Heritage House special, a customer favorite mixing caramel, white chocolate and dark chocolate.

Cafe Haven

Located in the heart of Tuscaloosa, Haven is the city’s newest coffee shop and already a favorite. With soft lighting and plenty of table space, it’s perfect for late-night study sessions. Unlike most coffee shops that close by late afternoon, Haven is open until midnight most days, making it a reliable spot for students. The menu features freshly brewed coffee, a variety of teas and baked-in-house pastries.

Strange Brew Coffeehouse

Located on The Strip, Strange Brew Coffeehouse is a cozy spot for early morning or late-night study sessions. Strange Brew is known for its creative drinks such as the Sea Turtle — espresso mixed with chocolate, caramel and sea salt — as well as its pastries. The atmosphere is fun and relaxed, with ample seating both indoors and outdoors, and the staff is super friendly, making it a perfect study spot close to campus.

Turbo Coffee

Located in downtown Tuscaloosa, Turbo Coffee is a vibrant coffee shop known for its energetic atmosphere and diverse menu. With a modern interior and ample seating, it’s a popular spot for students to grab a quick coffee or snack, from classic espresso drinks and signature lattes to smoothies, acai bowls and avocado toast. One of Turbo’s signature beverages is the Honey Nut Latte, made of espresso, honey and oat milk.

7 Brew Coffee

7 Brew is a drive-through coffee stand with fast service and endless drink options. The staff is known for being super energetic and welcoming, always greeting people with a smile. With drink offerings from classic coffees and signature lattes to energy drinks, teas and smoothies, there’s something for everyone. A 7 Brew favorite is the Blondie, a mix of caramel and vanilla breve. Open early in the morning to late at night, 7 Brew is perfect for early morning classes and late-night studying.