Opinion | In honor of my freshman year

It feels like just yesterday I was nervously typing out my first article for The Crimson White. Now, as I sit down to write my last one for the year, there’s a quiet, bittersweet tug at my heart. When I applied to The CW, I wasn’t chasing accolades or big roles — I simply wanted to write.

But as the year unfolded, I found myself surrounded by encouragement and opportunity. Abby, our outgoing opinions editor, generously offered me the role of staff columnist after a few published pieces. It was unexpected and incredibly humbling. More than anything, it made me feel seen — not just as a writer, but as someone with something to say. It also gave me a sense of financial independence, for which I’m truly grateful.

The CW has been one of the most fulfilling parts of my freshman year and I’ll always appreciate the warmth, patience and passion of the team that made it feel like home.

This year, I was also fortunate to serve as a member of the First-Year Council. Through FYC, I learned how student voices can create real change. Collaborating with Bama Dining to increase vegetarian options on campus was one of the many meaningful experiences that reminded me why advocacy matters. As I prepare to serve as an Associate Justice on the SGA Judicial Board next year, I carry forward the hope of continuing to listen, learn and contribute to the campus community.

Last fall, I joined the Emerging Scholars program, which helped me grow immensely — not just academically, but personally. It gave me the confidence to reach out to faculty members and explore research in a way I never thought I could. That experience, along with the support of the program, has made me excited about my future as an undergraduate researcher.

Around the same time, I also joined the Red Rook Press as a member of the website editing team. Working alongside talented writers and creators, I discovered a space where I felt understood — a place where being an author allowed me to connect with several other people. Watching our team receive the Premier Award was a proud moment, but more than that, it felt like a gentle affirmation that we were doing something meaningful.

This summer, I’ll be working with Housing and Residential Communities as a Resident Advisor. I’m thankful for the chance to stay on campus and help welcome the next class of students, just like I was welcomed this past year. It feels special to give back to a place that’s given me so much — a place that now feels like a second home.

There have been so many small, beautiful moments this year: late-night Cookout runs, early morning workouts and long conversations that turned into lifelong memories. I’ve met people whose kindness and friendship have carried me through every high and low. I’ve learned to navigate a new culture and even grown to enjoy American food, although nothing will ever beat Nepali cuisine. I miss my family deeply, but in a way, I’ve found a new kind of family here — one made up of friends, roommates, mentors and every person who’s shown me care, support and love.

This year has been more than just a transition — it’s been a journey of growth, gratitude and discovering where I belong. None of it would have been possible without the support of my family back home, the friends I’ve made here, the inspiring professors I’ve learned from and every community I’ve had the honor of being a part of — from The CW and FYC to SGA, RRP, and so many more.

I dedicate this article to all of you who made me feel at home — even when I was thousands of miles away from it.