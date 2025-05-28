Best off-campus spots for delicious meals

CW / Clara Kee Hooligans is a popular restaurant for students in Tuscaloosa.

Lakeside Dining and the Fresh Food Company are staples for many of the University’s students. However, eating at the same places every day can become monotonous. While Tuscaloosa is known for football and nightlife, the city also offers a variety of restaurants and quick bites for students to enjoy.

The Historic Waysider Restaurant

Waysider is an American-style diner open for breakfast and lunch. The restaurant is known for its homemade biscuits and gravy and declares itself as the “Best Breakfast in Tuscaloosa.” With 4.5 stars and 593 reviews, it is safe to say Waysider is a Tuscaloosa staple.

Antojitos Izcalli

Antojitos Izcalli is a great spot to enjoy authentic Mexican cuisine. From tacos to esquites, the place has it all. Antojitos has one of Tuscaloosa’s best restaurant ratings, sitting at 4.7 stars with 781 Google reviews.

Hooligans Restaurant

Hooligans serves “hearty American dishes with a Mediterranean flair.” A favorite spot for many, it offers a large menu with items ranging from kabobs to burgers to catfish and fries, and there is something for everyone. Hooligans has 4.5 stars on Google with 772 ratings.

Archibald and Woodrow’s BBQ

Opening in 1962, Archibald and Woodrow’s BBQ is known for its smoky hickory wood-infused barbecue sauce and variety of protein options. It was originally located in Northport, and another location was opened off Greensboro Avenue in 2002. One of Tuscaloosa’s favorite BBQ spots, Archibald’s sits highly at 4.0 stars and 1.1k Google reviews for the Greensboro Avenue location.

Ichiban Japanese Grill

Located downtown, Ichiban Japanese Grill is known for its authentic Japanese dishes, including poke bowls and sushi. The grill currently has 4.6 stars from 363 reviews.

Ameer’s Kitchen

Ameer’s Kitchen offers a variety of Mediterranean dishes including hummus, lamb gyros and its specialty dish — chicken shawarma. Conveniently located behind the Martha Parham residence hall, the restaurant is a hidden gem. Ameer’s 7th avenue location has 4.7 stars from 129 reviews on Google.

TuscNY

TuscNY declares itself the best spot for pizza in Tuscaloosa, but it also offers salad and dessert. Located off McFarland Boulevard in Northport, TuscNY is open every day of the week but Monday. TuscNY has a 4.6-star rating with 294 reviews.