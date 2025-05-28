Opinion | If campus buildings were people

Sometimes when I pass by the many buildings on campus, I can’t help but wonder, “What if these buildings were people? How would their personalities be?” After much careful thought and hours of staring at campus buildings, I was finally able to give all of them specific traits.

Denny Chimes — The father figure

Denny Chimes would be the silent, commanding presence of the group. Timeless and respected, he doesn’t need to say much for people to listen. He stands tall, observes all and offers wisdom without being asked. He likely keeps a pocket watch and has probably never once lost his composure.

Gorgas Library — The overworked academic

Gorgas is the perpetually tired student who runs on determination. These students always have a quiz coming up, and their backpack is full of pens, books, chargers and to-go boxes full of food. They’re a comforting presence and give off a friendly vibe.

Reese Phifer Hall — The communications maven

Reese Phifer is the organized, social-savvy friend who lives in Adobe Creative Suite and always has a group project to manage. They run their own podcast, edit video reels in their free time and somehow have five internships lined up before junior year. They use buzzwords like “engagement” unironically.

Student Center — The social butterfly

The Student Center is the person always at the center of social activity. Whether it’s a club fair, a late-night Chick-fil-A run or an impromptu group study session, this person is somehow involved. They know everyone by name and always know what’s going on around campus.

Bryant-Denny Stadium — The proud athlete

Bryant-Denny is a passionate and loud person who radiates school spirit. They are competitive, high-energy and talk about football as if it’s a philosophy. During games, they are the one leading the chant, covered in team colors and full of passion.

Dining halls — The unpredictable host

The dining halls are wholesome, comforting and kind. Some days they offer gourmet experiences; other days, it’s a mystery. They’re always busy but are somehow still welcoming. They’re like that one friend whose love language is feeding other people.

Robert E. Witt Student Activity Center — The committed leader

Witt is the type who is president of five clubs, volunteers on weekends and never misses a student government meeting. Their calendar is color-coded, their email signature is four lines long and they hand out business cards at campus events. They thrive on being busy and somehow still make time to say hello to everyone. Needless to say, they are also into fitness.

Blount Hall — The thinker

Blount is the quirky, intellectual and slightly mysterious member of the group. They wear thrifted clothes, own a typewriter and have very strong opinions about fonts. They attend niche lectures and can hold in-depth conversations about almost everything that interests them. They might seem too intelligent to hang out with at first, but they are fun-loving once you get to know them.

Presidential Village — The polished individual

Presidential I and II are the stylish, high-performing and aesthetically curated friend. They have a skincare routine, a vision board and a daily itinerary. They eat healthy and visit the gym often. Their Instagram stories look professionally designed.