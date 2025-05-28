UAPD’s crime log, a forgotten resource for student safety

CW / Ethan Met The joint UAPD and Tuscaloosa Police precinct on the Strip.

Crime at The University of Alabama has been growing year by year, but declining in some areas, according to the University of Alabama Police Department’s 2024 Annual Campus Security and Fire Safety Report. The report includes statistics on crimes through 2023.

According to the report, cases of dating violence and liquor law violations fell in 2023 from 2022, but other crimes like rape and fondling saw a rise.

Along with the annual report, UAPD also maintains the Daily Crime Log, which summarizes crime reports made to UAPD.

Incidents are posted to the crime log within two business days from when they were reported, excluding holidays and institutional closures. The individual logs include the date and time of the incident and report, case status, address of the incident, which officer responded, a list of the offenses, along with information on the victim’s demographics, property involved and any vehicles involved.

The UAPD website notes some incidents are reported through Campus Security Authorities and may not be reported to UAPD. Therefore, they are not present on the UAPD crime log, but rather the Campus Security Authority Report Log.

Crimes on the UAPD log range across different types of crimes from misdemeanors to felonies. Since January, there have been numerous reported cases of harassment, theft of property, possession of illegal substances, public intoxication and criminal mischief.

There have also been reports to UAPD about some less common crimes and offenses, such as obstructing governmental operations, assault with bodily fluids and making a terrorist threat.

Any information about specific crimes on the log may be withheld if “the release of the information would jeopardize an ongoing investigation, jeopardize the safety of an individual, cause a suspect to flee or evade detection, or result in the destruction of evidence,” the crime log webpage says.

UAPD encourages students to be aware of campus safety resources. All reports on the crime log include the message, “For police assistance, or to report a crime or suspicious incident, please call the University Police by calling 911 or (205) 348-5454, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.”