FBI acknowledges racist texts sent to students nationwide as local authorities investigate source

CW / Riley Thompson UAPD and Tuscaloosa Police operate a joint precinct on the Strip.

The FBI began looking into the racist text messages young Black Americans across the country — including at The University of Alabama — received yesterday, the bureau announced in a statement Thursday, as local authorities also acknowledged receiving reports.

The text messages each varied slightly in form but asked individuals to prepare to pick cotton on a plantation. Some people reportedly received versions of the message that included the recipient’s name.

Some versions made specific references to President-elect Donald Trump, purporting to be from “A Trump supporter,” according to USA Today.

The FBI released a statement Thursday saying it is aware of the messages and that it is in contact with the Justice Department and other federal authorities on the matter.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department received a report filed yesterday by someone who had received the text messages, department spokesperson Stephanie Taylor said in a text message. She added that the department believes the messages were sent through a spoof website but that officers are investigating to see if the source can be determined.

It remains unclear who sent the messages, which were reported across the country, from South Carolina to Pennsylvania and other states.

It also remains unclear how many students received these messages, how the sender was seemingly able to determine the students’ race and if UA students of other races received the texts.

As it does every weekend, TPD will have officers assigned to the Strip and downtown this weekend, and it will also have patrol officers in residential areas surrounding campus, Taylor said.

“There is always an officer close by, and we will respond quickly at any time someone feels unsafe,” Taylor said. “We encourage any student who receives a threatening message to not respond, save screenshots and report them to us or UAPD.”

UAPD is working with other law enforcement authorities on the matter, said Shane Dorrill, director of communications for the UA Department of Public Safety. Dorrill encouraged students to contact UAPD at 205-348-5454 or through one-touch dialing on the UA Safety app should they feel unsafe. Students in emotional distress or need other forms of support are encouraged to contact the Office of Student Care and Well-Being.

In a statement to The Crimson White yesterday, a University spokesperson called the messages “disgusting” and encouraged students to report them to authorities.

“The text sent to young Black people, including students at Alabama State University and the University of Alabama, is a public spectacle of hatred and racism that makes a mockery of our civil rights history. Hate speech has no place in the South or in our nation,” Margaret Huang, Southern Poverty Law Center president and CEO, said in a statement.

Huang said “leaders at all levels” must condemn anti-Black racism “in any form, whenever we see it.”

“We must follow our words with actions that advance racial justice and build an inclusive democracy where every person feels safe and welcome in their community,” Huang said.

The Tuscaloosa Branch of NAACP and UA-NAACP also issued a joint statement Thursday condemning the messages.

“Such hateful actions have no place on any campus and stand in direct opposition to the values of inclusivity, respect, and community that we value,” read the statement, signed by UA-NAACP President Ja’Kobe Bibbs and Tuscaloosa NAACP President Lisa Young.

The statement said that the two organizations have addressed the matter with university officials, calling on the University to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter, hold those responsible accountable, and “strengthen its commitment to ensuring that every student feels valued, protected, and supported.”

The NAACP chapters commended “brave” students for coming forward about the messages.

“We stand in solidarity with all students impacted by this cowardly act of hatred and will continue to offer our support and advocate for justice and meaningful change,” the organizations said. “We are committed to challenging hate and promoting a campus culture of respect and unity.”

Update (11/8): TextNow text and call service working with law enforcement

TextNow, a service that offers free mobile calling, text and data with generated phone numbers, said in a statement to The Crimson White that it had uncovered that one or more of its accounts was used to send text messages in violation of its terms of service. At least some of the spoof numbers which sent the text messages indicated that they were from TextNow upon calling the numbers.

“As soon as we became aware, our Trust & Safety team acted quickly and disabled the related accounts in less than an hour. As part of our investigation into these messages, we learned they have been sent through multiple carriers across the US and we are working with partners and law enforcement cooperatively to investigate this attack,” the statement said.

The company indicated that it does not “tolerate or condone” the use of its services for harassment and spam and that it will work with the authorities to prevent individuals from using its service in this way in the future.

Update (11/8): UA Honors College dean emails students about texts

Honors College Dean Tiffany Sippial sent an email to students in the college Friday afternoon denouncing the racists text messages students received and advising students of resources available to them for reporting and seeking support.

“I am writing to you about a deeply concerning situation that has affected our campus community members and many others nationwide,” Sippial said. “Reports indicate that inflammatory, racist text messages have been sent to students, and some of our own have unfortunately experienced these messages firsthand. This alarming trend has surfaced at multiple college campuses and is under investigation by the FBI and the Justice Department.”

Sippial encouraged students who had received the messages or knew of peers who had received them to report the incidents to Student Care and Well-Being or UAPD. She also advised students to contact the Counseling Center at 205-348-3863 should they need support.

“As an Honors community, we must look out for each other, be mindful, and take care,” she said. “Now is the time for us to practice the principles we hold dear — empathetic citizenship, collaborative support, and respect for one another.”

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.