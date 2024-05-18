Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

College Football 25 trailer hints at gameplay featuring Crimson Tide, new cover revealed

Courtney Larrimore, Sports Editor
May 18, 2024
The+cover+for+the+deluxe+edition+of+the+game+features+Jalen+Milroe+in+the+background.
Courtesy of EA
The cover for the deluxe edition of the game features Jalen Milroe in the background.

After the leak of the deluxe edition cover of its new College Football 25 video game, EA Sports unveiled a release date, a new cover and a trailer. 

On Thursday, Electronic Arts announced that fans can hit the digital gridiron with their favorite teams and players July 19.

Players will receive an Alma Mater Ultimate Team pack, a Cover Athlete Ultimate Team pack and a “Bring Glory Home” Ultimate Team uniform item as pre-order bonuses for both the standard and deluxe editions. People who pre-order the game’s deluxe edition will also receive 4600 College Football Points and three days of early access to the game. 

Those who decide on the MVP bundle will get the “Heisman Hopeful” Ultimate Team Pack and the deluxe edition of Madden 25 in addition to the benefits of the deluxe edition. 

Alongside the preorder release, EA revealed a trailer allowing players to explore the game further. 

The trailer featured mascots and rituals from a variety of schools. Fans were able to see Florida’s gator, Texas’ Bevo steer, Oregon’s duck and many others.

Although Big Al couldn’t be seen in the official trailer, he was on the cover of a previous teaser trailer and within the teaser itself. The narrator stated he needed to “address the Big Al in the room” regarding rumors of the college football video game series’ return.

The official trailer gave fans a sneak peek into possible gameplay, with Milroe throwing a pass to the end zone only to be intercepted by a player from Colorado. 

Other than some small gameplay, the trailer was most prominently about the traditions and legacies of the schools represented in the game. 

With the trailer also came the cover reveal for the standard edition in addition to the deluxe edition that was leaked last week, which featured six players, including Milroe. On the standard edition cover are the three main players: Michigan quarterback Donovan Edwards, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and Colorado two-way player Travis Hunter, seen in the front row of the deluxe cover. 

The standard edition of EA Sports College Football 25 will have this cover. (Courtesy of EA)

Unlike the covers of the other two editions of the game, the feature image for the MVP bundle does not contain a named player. The image only shows two hands coming from the bottom of the cover to catch a football. 

College Football 25 is currently available for preorder on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PlayStation 5. The standard edition, deluxe edition and MVP bundle can be purchased for $69.99, $99.99 and $149.99, respectively.

