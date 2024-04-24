Baseball puts up 11 runs in the third inning against the Samford Bulldogs in Tuesday night win

CW / Hayden Hutchison The Alabama baseball team celebrate a score against Samford on Tuesday.

On Tuesday night, the Samford Bulldogs traveled from Birmingham to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama baseball in a midweek matchup. In this second meeting with the Bulldogs, the win went to the Crimson Tide for the second time this year with a final score of 14-5.

Left-hander Kade Snell got the ball against the Bulldogs. The Alabama native previously started last Tuesday against the UAB Blazers, making Tuesday night the second straight start for Snell against Alabama programs.

The Bulldogs jumped on the scoreboard first in the top of the second inning. After securing the first two outs in the inning, Snell found himself in trouble. An RBI double into left center field brought home one, and an RBI single into right brought home the second run of the inning. A two-run no-doubt home run launched over the playground in left field gave Samford a 4-0 lead. Snell did not return for the top of the third, being replaced by righty Ariston Veasey.

“We got down 4-0 and our guys didn’t flinch,” Alabama head coach Rob Vaughn said. “They kept running good at-bats off, they had a plan for what was coming, and we ended up doing a really good job at the plate tonight. I was proud of the guys, proud of their effort. It’s good to keep this thing rolling as we head to Oxford tomorrow.”

In response, Alabama’s offense came alive for 11 runs in the bottom of the third inning.

A trio of two-run home runs from shortstop Justin Lebron, center fielder TJ McCants and right fielder Evan Sleight gave Alabama the 6-4 lead. Lebron and first baseman Will Hodo further contributed with a pair of two-RBI doubles to make it 10-4. Hodo later came around and scored on a passed ball for the 11th Crimson Tide run of the inning.

“They really allowed me to settle in and not be nervous. Really there’s just no pressure on me. They expect me to do great things,” Lebron said of the team’s leadership. “They just teach me little things here and there in certain moments that I learn from.”

A sacrifice fly from Hodo cashed in third baseman Gage Miller to push Alabama’s lead to 7, and then Snell shook off his rough outing on the mound by coming through at the plate. Snell brought in two runs with a double just fair down the right-field line to put the Crimson Tide up 14-5.

“We are all aware that showing up to the field here is an honor and something you can’t take for granted,” Sleight said regarding the team’s energy. “When it comes down to it, we are really lucky playing baseball here, and bringing energy is something you got to do to have a good team.”

Looking ahead to the weekend, the Crimson Tide has yet to win a road game in SEC play this season, sitting at 0-6 after being swept by both Georgia and Kentucky. With the SEC tournament approaching, it will be important for Alabama to get the ball rolling away from home. The first pitch in Game 1 against the Rebels is scheduled for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CT.