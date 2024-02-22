Alabama men’s basketball’s Mohamed Wague suspended after committing ‘fighting act’ versus Florida 

CW/ Riley Thompson Alabama forward Mohamed Wague (#11) warms up before Alabama’s game against Auburn.

Alabama forward Mohamed Wague has been suspended by the SEC for one game following an incident in which Wague committed what the conference called a “fighting act” against Florida’s Alex Condon in the first half.

“After video review in the conference office, it was determined that Wague committed the fighting act of striking Florida’s Alex Condon in the back of the head with his elbow/forearm with 9:25 remaining to play in the first half of Wednesday’s game,” the SEC said in a statement on Thursday.

Wague will miss the Crimson Tide’s road matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday.

“We received the discipline for Mo from the SEC and agree with the suspension,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said in a statement. “After reviewing the film, the penalty is understandable and appropriate.”

After Alabama’s hard-fought win over the Florida Gators on Wednesday night, clips of the incident began to surface on social media, with many calling for the suspension of the Bronx native.

Wague is averaging 4 points per game this season in 10.1 minutes of play. He has struggled with fouling this season, fouling out multiple games this season, including a stretch back in December when he and forward Nick Pringle fouled out in three straight games.

The junior forward has committed the second-most fouls on the team this season at 60, behind forward Grant Nelson’s 75, despite playing a little more than half the minutes that Nelson has this season.

This is the third time this season that a Crimson Tide player has been suspended, but the first time the SEC has stepped in to issue the suspension.

Pringle was suspended twice this season for “conduct detrimental to the team,” with the first incident occurring in December and the second occurring earlier this month.

With guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr.’s status still unknown for Alabama’s game on Saturday, the Crimson Tide could be down two players when it travels to Lexington to face the No. 17 Wildcats. Wrightsell suffered a head injury in practice prior to Alabama’s game with Florida.