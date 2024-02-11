Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White

Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White
Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White

Students and business owners welcome completion of Jack Warner Parkway project

Ava Morthland, Staff Writer
February 11, 2024
Jack+Warner+Parkway+has+recently+been+under+construction.
CW / Hayden Hutchinson
Jack Warner Parkway has recently been under construction.

Phase II of the Jack Warner Parkway renovations, on the stretch from Greensboro Avenue to 21st Avenue, is back open after almost two years of construction. 

This project is part of House Bill 600, which was passed in 2016 to improve roads in Tuscaloosa County. Phase I started in December 2020 and Phase II in May 2022.  

The improvements of phases I and II include a four-lane roadway divided by a median, wider sidewalks, decorative roadside lighting and underground utilities. 

This phase was supposed to be complete by 2023. However, Major Walt Maddox said that because of unpredictable issues with weather and nature, the project took longer than expected.  

Kendarius Malone, a senior majoring in criminology, has been working at Riverfront Village, an apartment complex on Jack Warner Parkway, for over a year. 

Malone said that getting to campus from Riverfront was difficult and that the construction sometimes made him late to class. He said the construction also affected the bus routes. 

“Some days they would be out there working. Some days, even weeks, you wouldn’t see them out there, so it was a mess,” Malone said.  

Getting to class and campus has become easier now that the roads have cleared up, students have said.  

Loco Lupes opened in September, but three weeks later, the road in front of the business closed.  

Tanya Higgins, one of the co-owners of Loco Lupes, said that during the time of construction, the percentage of business decreased 50%-60%. Now that the road is open, Higgins said that there has been an influx of students and customers coming in.  

“Nobody even knew we were open,” Higgins said. 

Mercedes Lobb, a junior majoring in hospitality management and front desk concierge at Hotel Indigo, said that she would have to leave 30 minutes early to arrive at work on time because of all the traffic.  

Lobb also mentioned that sometimes guests would have to call and ask how to get around the construction.  

The project is estimated to cost around $79 million dollars, with $37.5 million being the total cost of phases I and II.  
More to Discover
More in NEWS
SGA held a meeting last Thursday in the Student Center.
SGA Senate commends UA Division of DEI, considers expanding voting window
The Japanese Language and Culture Society participate in the Year of the Dragon Cultural gala on Feb. 7 in the Student Center Ballroom.
Cultural gala held to celebrate the Year of the Dragon
City Council approves luxury condominium complex
City Council approves luxury condominium complex
UA discontinuing the National Recognition Scholarship for incoming students
UA discontinuing the National Recognition Scholarship for incoming students
UA professor is conducting research to prevent sex trafficking.
Professors combat sex trafficking with data initiative
Togetherall promotes mental health and suicide awareness among students
Togetherall promotes mental health and suicide awareness among students
More in TOP STORIES
labama forward Nick Pringle (23) dunks the ball at Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, LA on Saturday, Feb 10, 2024.
No. 16 Alabama basketball bounces back with win over LSU
Oedipus, the first play directed by a Black student director in UA Theatre history premiered last Monday.
Theater department’s first Black student director reinvents the story of Oedipus
Alabama gymnast Luisa Blanco performs her beam routine against Auburn on Feb. 9 at Neville Arena.
Gallery: Alabama Gymnastics vs. Auburn
Kendall Jenner bartends in Tuscaloosa to promote her tequila brand
Kendall Jenner bartends in Tuscaloosa to promote her tequila brand
SGA President Collier Dobbs delivering his State of the School Address on Jan. 30, 2024, in the UA Student Center Ballroom.
SGA President Collier Dobbs recognizes successes in State of the School address
Alabama forward Grant Nelson (#2) makes a backwards dunk over an Auburn player.
Alabama knocks off No. 8 Auburn in Iron Bowl of Basketball
The Crimson White • © 2024 http://www.ua.edu/copyright.html • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in