Head football coach Nick Saban is retiring after 17 seasons at Alabama

Editors note: This story has been updated to include statements from Nick and Terry Saban, Director of Athletics Greg Byrne and President Stuart Bell.

On Wednesday evening, Alabama football head coach Nick Saban announced his retirement in a UA Athletics statement.

“The University of Alabama has been a very special place to Terry and me,” Saban said in the statement. “We have enjoyed every minute of our 17 years being the head coach at Alabama as well as becoming a part of the Tuscaloosa community.”

The statement came nearly three hours after ESPN writer Chris Low reported the retirement.

The announcement comes after Saban’s 17th season at Alabama. In his final season, Saban had a 12-2 record, made the final four-team College Football Playoff as the No. 4 seed and lost in the Rose Bowl to the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines.

“Simply put, Nick Saban is one of the greatest coaches of all time, in any sport, and The University of Alabama is fortunate to have had him leading our football program for the past 17 seasons,” Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne said. “He is the consummate coach, mentor and leader, and his impact is felt far beyond the football field.”

Since joining the Crimson Tide in 2007, Saban has won six national championships, earned five SEC titles, and coached four Heisman trophy winners. His record at Alabama is 201-29. His coaching tree extends throughout the college football world, including Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, and more.

“Words cannot adequately express our appreciation to Coach Saban for his exemplary leadership and service to The University of Alabama over the past 17 years,” said Alabama President Stuart R. Bell. “His commitment to excellence has set the standard for our program, both on the field and in the classroom. We are grateful for the lasting impact he has made on the lives of our student-athletes and the incredible memories his teams have created for our students, alumni, fans and supporters.”

Before his Alabama career, Saban also won a national championship with LSU and spent 2004-07 in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins. He is the only coach to win seven national championships in the poll era of college football, passing up former Alabama head coach Paul “Bear” Bryant to earn the recognition.

Within half an hour of the announcement, Saban was the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter.