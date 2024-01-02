Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White

Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White
Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White

Gallery: Alabama Football vs. Michigan (CFP Semifinal)

Natalie Teat, Photo Editor
January 2, 2024
Teat-29
Gallery37 Photos
CW/ Natalie Teat
The Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, CA.
More to Discover
More in SPORTS
Former UA athlete Oba Femi wins WWE NXT Mens Breakout Tournament.
Former Alabama track and field star wins WWE NXT Breakout Tournament 
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (#4) runs the ball in overtime against Michigan on Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA.
Overtime loss in Rose Bowl ends Alabama football’s national championship dreams 
Alabama forward Sam Walters (24) in action against Liberty at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham, AL on Saturday, Dec 30, 2023.
Nate Oats makes history in Alabama’s dominant win over Liberty
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (#4) prepares for a snap during the SEC Championship against Georgia on Dec. 2 in Atlanta, GA.
Alabama vies for national championship berth in Rose Bowl against No. 1 Michigan
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban walks off the field and waves to fans after the Crimson Tide’s win against Georgia at the SEC Championship game on Dec. 2 in Atlanta, GA.
Saban and Harbaugh meet again in Rose Bowl matchup 
Alabama football head coach Nick Saban holds the trophy from the Rose Bowl game against Notre Dame on January 1, 2021.
The 110th Rose Bowl: Alabama's and Michigan's histories in 'The Granddaddy of Them All'
More in TOP STORIES
4 Republican primary candidates take the stage in Tuscaloosa
4 Republican primary candidates take the stage in Tuscaloosa
6 takeaways from the fourth Republican primary debate
6 takeaways from the fourth Republican primary debate
Gallery: Fall Semester Sports Recap
Gallery: Fall Semester Sports Recap
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban walks off the field after winning the SEC Championship on Dec. 2 in Atlanta, GA.
Gallery: Alabama Football vs. Georgia (SEC Championship)
Alabama running back Jam Miller (#26) scores a touchdown against Georgia in the SEC Championship.
No. 8 Alabama topples No. 1 Georgia in upset victory to claim SEC title
Deposition details evidence leading to UA professor’s arrest and placement on administrative leave
Deposition details evidence leading to UA professor’s arrest and placement on administrative leave
The Crimson White • © 2024 http://www.ua.edu/copyright.html • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in