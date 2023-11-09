NewsNation+to+host+fourth+Republican+primary+debate+at+Moody+Music+Building

NewsNation will host the fourth Republican primary debate at the University of Alabama’s Frank Moody Music Building on Dec. 6 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. CST.

Media personality Megyn Kelly will moderate the debate along with NewsNation’s Elizabeth Vargas and The Washington Free Beacon’s Eliana Johnson.

Viewers can watch the debate live on NewsNation. The debate will also be live-streamed on NewsNation’s website and on Rumble.

SiriusXM will also host a live audio broadcast of the event on Triumph channel 111.

Because the requirements to qualify have been raised for this debate, candidates will need to have a 6% or higher standing in at least two national polls, or at least 6% in one early state poll from two different “carve out” states, which have been identified as Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

Candidates will also have to have at least 80,000 donors and at least 200 donors per state or territory in at least 20 states or territories.

Candidates must also have signed the candidate pledge agreement to not participate in “any non-RNC debate and support the eventual Republican nominee” for president.

Deidre Stalnaker, the director of communications for the University, wrote in an email that the University is honored to serve as a “neutral site” for the upcoming debate.

Stalnaker wrote that hosting the debate does not serve as an endorsement for any particular candidate or political party.

The six remaining Republican candidates include Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Chris Christie and Tim Scott.





