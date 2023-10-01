SGA hosts DEI kickoff event for revised passport program

CW / Janie Aronson Big Al dances on the Student Center Lawn at the DEI Passport Kickoff.

On Thursday, hundreds of students attended the SGA’s kickoff event for its revised Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Passport program on the Student Center lawn.

Many organizations attended the event, including HallyUA, the Afro American Gospel Choir, the Indian Students Association of Tuscaloosa, and the Association of Chinese Students and Scholars.

Qudus Adebayo, a member of the African Students Association tabling at the event, said the most important part of diversity, equity and inclusion is giving a voice to students’ concerns. He said his organization brings together people of African descent.

Adebayo said he’s most proud of how members of his organization welcome and host international students in their homes for free if the students arrive before their leases start.

Hailey Rodriguez, the secretary of the Hispanic-Latino Association, said she’s happy to express and celebrate her culture on campus.

“I want to make sure I’m part of the team that continues this legacy, this group of other Latinos, other Hispanic peoples, and everyone in general to be able to experience the culture we have,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said that she’s proud of how much the HLA has grown since she joined.

Bella Loia, the SGA vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion, said she’s amazed by the kickoff event’s turnout and the positive feedback she received.

“I’m really proud of SGA for helping out with this, … for all the student orgs that came out and were a part of it,” Loia said, adding that the event “would not have been possible” without everyone who participated, including campus organizations and volunteers.