Wheelchair basketball player joins Meta program

Courtesy of Meta Bailey Moody announcement post for her partnership with Meta’s NIL Empower 3.0 program.

Wheelchair basketball player Bailey Moody just announced she is joining Meta’s NIL Empower 3.0 program. According to the Meta website, the NIL Empower 3.0 is described as “an incubator program aimed to empower female college athletes to maximize NIL opportunities and prepare for life after sports.”

Over 950 female athletes, from Division I to the NAIA, applied, and Moody was one of only 30 who were chosen for the opportunity, as well as the only Paralympian.

The program runs from August to December, and athletes selected will work with the Meta Sports Partnerships team to connect with leading industries and brands. This experience aims to help female athletes use what they’ve learned from industry leaders and each other to improve upon their brand.

There are three parts that make up Meta’s NIL Empower 3.0 program: education, incentives and career development. Moody shared in a statement how thrilled she is for this opportunity to build her brand and bring awareness to para-athletes.

“It is incredibly exciting to be chosen to participate in Meta’s NIL Empower 3.0 program! I am the only para-athlete in the cohort and look forward to bringing awareness and equality to adapted collegiate athletics. I also look forward working to grow my brand, share my story, and network with companies to educate on disability in the world of sport while also gaining opportunities to build a lifelong career,” Moody said.

The Alabama junior was diagnosed with osteosarcoma at 10 years old, which ended up causing her to receive a rotationplasty, a rare form of amputation. However, none of this stopped Moody from her love of basketball. She is a three-time national champion and won a bronze medal with Team USA during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Moody announced her acceptance into the program on her Instagram on Aug. 31.