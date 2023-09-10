Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White
The Crimson White
The Crimson White

Gallery: Alabama vs. Texas

Natalie Teat, Photo Editor
September 10, 2023
CW/ Riley Thompson
College GameDay set during their visit to Tuscaloosa, on Sep. 9, 2023
