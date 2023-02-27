Q&A: executive secretary candidate Olivia Frazier

Olivia Frazier is a sophomore majoring in political science who currently serves as a senator for the College of Arts and Sciences and the secretary of the Senate.

Q: How did you get involved with SGA?

A: “When I was in high school, I was in SGA for three years and I was on exec in high school for two of those, so I knew that when I came to UA I definitely wanted to get involved in SGA. So last year I ran for the College of Arts and Sciences Senate and after being elected I was then elected to secretary of the Senate, which is the role I serve in now.”

Q: What made you want to run for this position?

A: “I knew I wanted to run for executive secretary because I already had a lot of secretarial roles within SGA because of being secretary of the Senate, so I was also able to see firsthand some of the areas that I knew that I could improve in within SGA. Some of the things I’m focusing on are communication, transparency and engagement and I think that I have a really good starting point already being so involved in SGA to really dive in and get things started immediately.”

Q: Why are you the best choice for this position?

A: “I think I’m the best choice for executive secretary because in the past year in SGA I’ve really developed a passion and understanding for the motto of ‘students serving students’ and I really take that into everything I do, and I really want to carry that over into a new role if elected. So, I think that my passion and drive for the Student Government Association really qualifies me for a position within the executive council.”

Q: What’s the biggest problem you see on campus?

A: “The biggest problem on campus regarding this role in SGA is definitely a distrust and disconnect between the students that SGA is serving and SGA itself. Transparency is definitely a big goal for me. I really want to improve on that and there are a couple ways I have in mind already, but definitely that disconnect I would love to work on improving.”

Q: How do you plan on increasing SGA transparency?

A: “So, the three ideas I’m really working off of right now are SGA tabling, which will be a table set up within Bama Dining halls where any member of SGA can sign up to table and meet the constituents that they serve and vice versa. I think it’s really important for students to put a face with a name and be able to go to that person in-person and meet them and talk to them. Another thing that I think is really important is website organization. I think there’s a lot of improvement that can be done to the website right now and I would love to make it more organized so that it’s as navigable as can be for students because I think if that’s accessible then students already have a gateway to having a lot more information about SGA. The last thing that I would really love to implement if elected as executive secretary would be a ‘Meet Your Officers’ tab on the website. This would be another website improvement where students could go and have a list with a picture of what their officers look like, what they do, their name, some things that their officers have already done within SGA and some things they would like to get done.”

Q: What’s your number one goal with this position?

A: “My number one goal as SGA executive secretary would be to bridge that gap between the Student Government Association and the student body. I think my platform points — communication, transparency and engagement — are definitely the first step to that; however, I do want students to know that if elected to this position I would go above and beyond those three points. I think that it’s very important for a role in SGA to be a continuously working environment because this is something that can always be improved. There’s not really a stopping point.”

Q: What’s one last thing you want voters to know about you?

A: “I hope voters remember that I’m super passionate about serving within the Student Government Association and I’m super passionate about the motto ‘students serving students.’ I hope they choose to ‘move forward with Frazier’ on Feb. 28, for executive secretary to forward SGA and communication, transparency and engagement.”