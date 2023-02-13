Women’s basketball sweeps Auburn for 19th win of season

The Alabama women’s basketball team won its third consecutive game on Sunday by completing the season sweep of in-state rival Auburn. The 69-46 win set a new program record as the ninth straight Alabama victory over the Tigers.

The game was a special one, as it was the Power of Pink contest. For the second straight game, Alabama was victorious in pink uniforms.

The Crimson Tide (19-6, 8-4 SEC) dominated from the field and kept Auburn from even a single make beyond the arc en route to the rivalry victory.

“Our kids really came out and played with a purpose,” Alabama head coach Kristy Curry said. “Incredible effort from our team.”

For the Tigers (13-11, 3-9 SEC), Sunday’s result was the third consecutive loss. Auburn shot just 27.4% from the field and missed all of its 16 attempts from beyond the arc. The Crimson Tide also outscored the Tigers in points off of turnovers, despite turning the ball over seven more times.

Alabama guard Brittany Davis shone again, posting a double-double with 18 points and 17 rebounds. Those 17 rebounds are a career high for Davis, whose accolades and great games continue to mount.

“Coach always says when it gets hard, keep going, go harder,” Davis said. “That’s what I did today. [I] just went harder to help the team.”

Alabama parlayed its statistical successes into a 10-point advantage at the half following a low-scoring first quarter. The Crimson Tide had another strong third quarter with 21 points. Four Alabama players scored in double figures: Aaliyah Nye, Sarah Ashlee Barker, Ryan Cobbins and Davis.

The Crimson Tide was able to hit exactly 50% from the field, nearly doubling the Tigers’ percentage. This was bolstered by a 9-0 run midway through the second frame that included six points from Nye and three from Davis.

“I just try to play my game every single game,” Nye said. “I just care about winning and doing whatever I can for my team. Whatever that takes, that’s how I go.”

Curry praised her team’s leaps as they set new benchmarks and achieved new things for the program.

“It’s just amazing. … If you want to know where our program was, and where it’s headed, [nine straight] is just another example,” Curry said. “To win five on the road, set a school record, now to win nine [in a row] against Auburn. Every time we look up, this group has done a lot of firsts for this program. I’m really happy for our team.”

The Crimson Tide’s next game will be at home against Vanderbilt, the first time the team has had back-to-back home games since a Jan. 19 win over Texas A&M followed by a Jan. 23 loss to LSU. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. CT on Feb. 16.

