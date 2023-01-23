Women’s basketball wins third straight against Texas A&M

The Alabama women’s basketball team took care of business in Coleman Coliseum on Thursday evening. The Crimson Tide (15-4, 4-2 SEC) has now won three consecutive games, and defeated the Texas A&M Aggies 61-46. A trio of players put up double figures in the game.

The contest was Alabama’s first at home since losing its unbeaten home record on Jan. 5 against Missouri.

“[Texas A&M is] about to get someone. We’re just thankful tonight that it wasn’t us,” Alabama head coach Kristy Curry said. “We were able to make enough plays — I thought we rebounded the ball better in the second half. … We made more free throws than they shot. I just thought we did a lot of things to weather their runs and just maintain our lead. It took all nine [players] tonight. I’m really proud of the nine kids that we have, and thought they all did something really positive.”

The Aggies (5-12, 0-7 SEC) dropped their eighth straight matchup, shooting just 35% from the field and 19% from beyond the arc. Texas A&M had just one player in double figures and played from behind the entire game, never holding a lead.

“We let them shoot too many early,” said Texas A&M head coach Joni Taylor, a former Crimson Tide player. “They’re active, they’re physical, they’re tough. They cover ground quickly, and those things are obviously very difficult to play against.”

Alabama doubled up the Aggies from 3-point land, hitting six to Texas A&M’s three. The Crimson Tide went 21-for-55 from the field. Junior guard Sarah Ashlee Barker had a double-double, the second straight for an Alabama player after graduate student center Jada Rice did it in Sunday’s win over Ole Miss. Barker had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

“I feel like I’m in a better groove offensively,” Barker said.

Dynamic scorer Brittany Davis returned to the floor for the first time since Jan. 8. She had 14 points, and two of her field goals were from long range. Davis said she wanted to pick up where she left off.

“[I want to] help our team be the best we can each and every day,” she said.

The Alabama defense crashed the boards for 26 of the team’s 37 rebounds, limiting second chances for the Aggies while the offense collected 11 boards of its own. Texas A&M turned the ball over 19 times and Alabama converted for 18 points off of turnovers.

Graduate student guard Hannah Barber was the third Alabama player who scored in double figures, tying Davis with 14 points.

“When we’re playing unselfish basketball, we’re going to create open looks for each other,” Barber said. “That’s what we did tonight.”

The next Alabama game is a big one. No. 3 LSU is visiting Coleman Coliseum on Monday, Jan. 23. Tipoff for that matchup is at 6 p.m. CT. It will be the Crimson Tide’s second attempt at defeating a ranked opponent this season.

