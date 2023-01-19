UA to host spring Get On Board Day on January 24th

Get On Board Day, The University of Alabama’s semesterly event that encourages students of all classifications and backgrounds to get involved in campus organizations, will be held Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 5 to 9 p.m.

The event will be held at The University of Alabama Student Center instead of the Quad, where the fall iteration of the event is usually held.

At the event, student organizations will set up display boards, presentations, activities and more to advertise their respective groups and entice new members to join. Organizations vary from academic-based clubs, passion-driven groups, and athletic or purely-for-fun ventures.

Students have the opportunity to ask questions and insert themselves into the circles they want to engage in most.

UA Student Involvement did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

