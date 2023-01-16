Darius+Miles+releases+statement+maintaining+innocence+in+fatal+shooting

Darius Miles, the University of Alabama basketball player who was arrested Sunday on charges of capital murder, released a statement through his attorney maintaining his innocence. Miles is no longer a member of UA’s men’s basketball team.

“Darius Miles and his family are heartbroken tonight over the death of Jamea Jonae Harris,” the statement released through his attorneys read. “While Darius has been accused of being involved in this tragedy, he maintains his innocence and looks forward to his day in court.”

Miles is represented by attorneys from the Birmingham-based Boles Homes White LLC law firm.

The statement comes after Miles and one other suspect, Michael Harris, were arrested early Sunday morning following the fatal shooting of Jamea Harris, 23, who was a passenger in a vehicle when she was shot.

According to a Capt. Jack Kennedy, the commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, “It appears at this time that the shooting was the result of a minor argument that occurred between the victims and suspects after they encountered each other along the strip.”

According to Kennedy, the driver of the vehicle Harris was riding in “reported that their vehicle had been shot into, and that he had also returned fire in self-defense, and may have struck a suspect.”

“After processing the scenes, speaking with multiple witnesses, and viewing video surveillance, two suspects were developed,” Kennedy said. “They were located and interviewed. One suspect was found to have indeed been struck by gunfire and had a non-life-threatening wound. At this time, both suspects have been charged with Capital Murder, and committed to jail, with no bond.”

The police have not identified who the initial shooter was.

In a statement released last night, Shane Dorrill, assistant director of communications for UA, said “The University of Alabama’s utmost priority is the safety and well-being of the campus community … We are grateful for the quick and thorough response of law enforcement and emergency response teams, and we will continue to fully support the ongoing investigation. We were made aware of the recent charge against student-athlete Darius Miles; he has been removed from campus and is no longer a member of the Alabama men’s basketball team.”