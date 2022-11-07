Ibby Dickson crowned Miss UA 2022

Ibby Dickson, a senior majoring in news media and political science, is the winner of the 2022 Miss University of Alabama competition.

The pageant, which took place on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Bama Theatre, is a traditional scholarship program that empowers young women to achieve their goals, both personally and professionally. The competition has been an annual tradition for 47 years.

The theme of this year’s competition was “Capstone Celebration,” hosted by Miss University of Alabama 2021, Lindsay Fincher.

Fincher currently holds the title of Miss Alabama 2022 and will compete again in the Miss America competition on Dec. 15.

Eighteen candidates competed for the Miss University of Alabama title, and for a full one-year tuition scholarship to UA through three different stages: social impact initiative and on-stage interview, talent, and red-carpet evening gown.

Candidates’ final scores were calculated through each of the three stages, each accounting for a different percentage. All proceeds from ticket admissions and sponsorships go to the Miss University of Alabama scholarship fund, which has raised more than 2.2 million dollars for UA students.

Abby Sosa, a freshman majoring in biology on the pre-med track at the University, was this year’s first runner-up in the competition. Sosa grew up as a competitive dancer and has competed in four pageants, including the 2022 Miss University of Alabama competition.

“Whenever I fell into pageants last year, I was already naturally prepared but I did a lot of preparation. I choreographed my own dance and spent hours in the studio rehearsing. I also did a lot of interview prep and studied news articles and everything going on in our world,” Sosa said. “I believe that each and every individual is uniquely created in their own way and by doing pageants, you get to show who you truly are. Over time, through the Miss Alabama Organization, you’re getting to impact others and watch yourself grow as a woman.”

The candidates stood together onstage, holding hands in unity, as the winners were announced at the end of the competition.

Contestant Chaney Scott McCorquodale, a sophomore majoring in news media, said the annual competition is about sisterhood.

“I competed at Miss Alabama last year as Miss Baldwin County, so I had done preliminary competitions before, but nothing compares to Miss University of Alabama. This is truly a sisterhood. Girls from different states and different years come together for a school that we love. There’s something truly special about this competition,” McCorquodale said.

The winner of the competition received a full tuition scholarship for one year and textbook scholarships for two semesters. Scholarships were also awarded to the runners-up and the winners of five specialty categories, such as “People’s Choice” and “Talent.”

4 th Runner-Up: Neely Robertson – awarded $400 scholarship

3 rd Runner-Up: Lydia Fisher- awarded $600 scholarship

2 nd Runner-Up: Imani Muse- awarded $800 scholarship

1 st Runner-Up: Abby Sosa- awarded $1,000 scholarship

Miss University of Alabama Winner: Ibby Dickson- awarded full-tuition scholarship for one year

Hailey Adams, an event attendee and the winner of Miss Alabama Outstanding Teen 2022 said that the scholarships offered at pageants like Miss UA can aid students financially.

“I won seven different full rides to different universities,” Adams said. “Being able to have undergrad paid for is going to be amazing for my family and taking that financial burden off them is really important to me. What I try to do when I have my sash and crown on is tell people, ‘yes, it’s sparkly and pretty but that’s not why I’m doing it, I’m doing it because I want to serve my community’.”

Ibby Dickson did not respond to a request for comment.