Senate votes to stand in solidarity with Iranian students and faculty

The Student Government Association Senate unanimously voted in favor of passing a resolution in support of the women of Iran and The University of Alabama’s Iranian faculty and students during Thursday’s Senate session.

The legislation was authored by Sen. Tyler Tannehill and Sen. Elizabeth Prophet. It was co-sponsored by five other senators.

While the resolution doesn’t call for direct action, it has “strong symbolic affirmation” that Tannehill said will “support the good protest that the Iranian Student Association organized on the 27th of September.”

The resolution comes after a 22-year-old Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, died in the custody of Iran’s “morality police” on Sept. 16, igniting mass-protests across Iran and shows of solidarity for Iranian protestors worldwide. On Sept. 27, UA faculty and students gathered outside the Student Center to show their support for women in Iran and remember the lives that have been lost during this crisis.

The resolution calls for a response to the events in Iran. “The Iranian government refused to investigate the case of Mahsa Amini’s death and refused to punish any and all entities responsible for Amini’s death,” said the resolution.

The Iranian Student Association sought to expand their efforts to SGA.

“We wanted them to take action!,” said a representative for the Iranian Student Association, who was granted anonymity due to fears that by speaking out, their family in Iran could be targeted. “It was important for us to tell people about the bravery of the people who are fighting for their freedom with their bare hands against the savageness of a dictatorship that is committing crimes against innocent people.”

Following the protest in front of the Student Center, Tannehill worked with the Iranian Student Association to present a resolution in order to spread awareness and garner support for Iranian women.

“I think it’s just as important for the SGA to recognize something so crucial as human rights as it directly concerns students at The University of Alabama and faculty members. The common link is that they are Iranian, and we need to lift and hear their message and promote it as a matter of raising awareness,” Tannehill said.

Despite the geographic distance between the University and Iran, the issues in their home country “matters very closely and very personally to Iranian students,” Tannehill said.

SGA similarly sees the resolution as an important step. “The University of Alabama Student Government Association stands in full support of all Iranian students, faculty, and any family and friends they may have facing human rights abuses in Iran,” said press secretary Trinity Hunter.