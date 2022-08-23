Saban inks new extension through 2030 to become college football’s highest paid coach

He’s not going anywhere.

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban signed a new extension adding one year to the last seven-year deal he signed. The deal keeps Saban in charge of the Crimson Tide until February 28, 2030. The deal was approved by the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees on Tuesday.

The deal makes Saban the highest paid coach in all of college football based off yearly salary, with Saban set to take in $10.7 million in 2022. The deal is structured to raise annually throughout the life of the deal, finishing on $12.7 million in 2030. University of Georgia’s Kirby Smart was previous the highest paid coach based off year salary. Smart, the former Alabama assistant under Nick Saban, will earn $10.25 million in 2022.

“Our family is very happy to agree to a contract extension with The University of Alabama,” Saban said. “This is our home, and we look forward to finishing our career at Alabama.”

Over 15 seasons in Tuscaloosa, Saban and Alabama have won six national championships as well as eight Southeastern Conference titles. The Crimson Tide have assumed an incredible 183-25 (.880) record during his tenure.

Saban has won seven national titles in his career, the most of any coach in history. He is the only coach to win a national title with two different schools. Saban and legendary Alabama head coach Paul William ‘Bear’ Bryant are the only coaches to win two SEC titles at two different schools.

At age 70, Saban is already older than when Bryant coached his last season at 68. By the end of his contract in 2030, Saban will be 78 years old. The Saban family is heavily involved with charity in the greater Tuscaloosa area as well. Nick and Terry Saban have raised $11 million for charitable causes through their foundation, Nick’s Kids.

Saban and Alabama kick off their quest for Alabama’s 19th national championship on Sept. 3 against Utah State in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

