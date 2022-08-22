Softball hires new pitching coach, announces fall schedule

Alabama softball’s 2022 fall schedule was announced on Monday, as well as the hiring of Lance McMahon as the Crimson Tide’s new pitching coach, per the Tuscaloosa News.

McMahon replaces former longtime pitching coach Stephanie VanBrakle Prothro, who left Alabama for the head coaching job at Memphis after spending the past 10 years in Tuscaloosa.

McMahon spent the past six seasons as the pitching coach at Illinois. With the Fighting Illini last season, McMahon’s pitching staff recorded a school record for most total strikeouts in a season with 428. During his Illinois tenure, he saw three different pitchers earn all-Big Ten honors.

McMahon will inherit an Alabama pitching staff that boasts three-time All-American Montana Fouts entering her fifth and final season of eligibility. The pitching staff was thinned with the transfer of Lexi Kilfoyl to Oklahoma State, but Alex Salter and Jaala Torrence will both return to the fold for their redshirt sophomore and junior seasons, respectively. Alabama also added LHP/UT Lauren Esman, a Michigan transfer, to bolster the depth of the pitching staff.

Crimson Tide fans will get to see McMahon’s first pitching staff in action during its 2022 fall slate, which includes the rescheduled Sand Mountain Showdown against Jacksonville State after it was canceled twice due to inclement weather.

Additional games on the fall schedule include a bout with Georgia Tech, who made the 2022 NCAA Tournament, and games against in-state schools Wallace State and Birmingham Southern.

The full schedule can be found below:

Wednesday, Oct. 12 vs. Jacksonville State – Albertville, Ala. (Sand Mountain Showdown) – 6 p.m. CT

Saturday, Oct. 15 vs. Georgia Tech (DH) – Tuscaloosa, Ala. – 1:30 p.m. CT

Sunday, Oct. 23 vs. Copiah-Lincoln (DH) – Tuscaloosa, Ala. – 1:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, Oct. 29 – Tuscaloosa, Ala. –

Wallace State vs. Birmingham-Southern – 12 p.m. CT

Alabama vs. Wallace State – 2 p.m. CT

Alabama vs. Birmingham-Southern – 4 p.m. CT

Friday, Nov. 4 vs. Emory University – Tuscaloosa, Ala. – 6 p.m. CT

Questions or comments? Email Austin Hannon (Sports Editor) at [email protected]