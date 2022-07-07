What to know about the sports of the 2022 World Games
July 7, 2022
The wait and anticipation are over as the 2022 World Games begin July 7 in Birmingham, Alabama. The World Games is a 10-day event running until Sunday, July 17, and involves over 30 different sports.
Sports are broken up into six categories — artistic sports, ball sports, martial arts, precision sports, strength sports, and trend sports.
Artistic Sports
Artistic Sports include DanceSport, gymnastics, and roller sports.
DanceSport: Friday, July 8, through Sunday, July 10
Gymnastics: Friday, July 8 through Sunday, July 17
Roller Sports: Friday, July 8 through Sunday, July 17
Ball Sports
There are 11 sports under the ball sports category — canoe polo, fistball, flag football, floorball, handball, korfball, lacrosse, racquetball, softball, squash, and wheelchair rugby.
Former four-time All-American Haylie McCleney and current standout Montana Fouts will dawn the USA uniform and represent the University of Alabama on the softball diamond. McCleney, Fouts and the rest of the USA softball team will compete from Saturday, July 9 through Wednesday, July 13.
Canoe polo: Monday, July 11, through Sunday, July 17
Fistball: Sunday, July 10, through Thursday, July 14
Flag football: Sunday, July 10, through Thursday, July 14
Floorball: Friday, July 8, through Tuesday, July 12
Lacrosse: Friday, July 8, through Tuesday, July 1
Handball: Monday, July 11 through Friday, July 15
Korfball: Wednesday, July 13, through Sunday, July 17
Racquetball: Sunday, July 10 through Wednesday, July 13
Softball: Saturday, July 9 through Wednesday, July 13
Squashball: Thursday, July 14 through Sunday, July 17
Wheelchair rugby: Thursday, July 14 through Sunday, July 17
Martial Arts
Ju-Jitsu, karate, kickboxing, muaythai, sumo and wushu are the six sports that represent the martial arts category.
Ju-Jitsu: Friday, July 15 through Saturday, July 16
Karate: Friday, July 8, through Saturday, July 9
Kickboxing: Wednesday, July 13, through Thursday, July 14
Muay Thai: Friday, July 15, through Sunday, July 17
Sumo: Saturday, July 9, through Sunday, July 10
Wushu: Tuesday, July 12, through Wednesday, July 13
Precision Sports
The precision sports category is made up of archery, billiards, boules sports and bowling.
Archery: Friday, July 8, through Friday, July 15
Billiards: Wednesday, July 13, through Sunday, July 17
Boules sports: Tuesday, July 12, through Wednesday, July 13
Bowling: Friday, July 8, through Monday, July 11
Strength Sports
Powerlifting and tug of war are the only sports under the power lifting category.
Powerlifting: Friday, July 8, through Sunday, July 10
Tug of war: Thursday, July 14, through Saturday, July 16
Trend Sports
Trend sports is the second biggest category, behind ball sports, with 10 sports. This category consists of air sports, canoe, duathlon, finswimming, flying disc, lifesaving, orienteering, roller sports, sports climbing, waterskiing and wake boarding.
Recent Alabama graduate Anna Gay will represent Team USA in Waterski. Gay is a current two-time world record holder and will look to set the world record for a third time during the World Games.
Air Sports: Saturday, July 9, through Monday, July 11
Canoe: Monday, July 11, through Sunday, July 17
Duathlon: Saturday, July 16, through Sunday, July 17
Finswimming: Friday, July 8, through Saturday, July 9
Flying Disc: Tuesday, July 12, through Saturday, July 16
Lifesaving: Dates not shown on the World Games website
Orienteering: Friday, July 15, through Sunday, July 17
Roller Sports: Friday, July 8, through Sunday, July 17
Sports Climbing: Thursday, July 14, through Saturday, July 16
Waterski and Wake Board: Thursday, July 14, through Saturday, July 16
Tickets to the World Games can be purchased on its website.