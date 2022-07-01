Milroe, Barber among Alabama student-athletes involved in SEC Leadership Council meetings

Five student-athletes from the University of Alabama attended the SEC Student-Athlete Leadership Council in Birmingham, Ala. last weekend.

Hannah Barber (women’s basketball), Adam Cottrell (men’s basketball), Jace Jones (track & field/cross country), Jalen Milroe (football) and Sydney Orefice (women’s tennis) represented the university’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), Football Leadership Council and Men’s and Women’s Basketball Leadership Council. Each SEC university took part in the meetings and a total of 65 student-athletes were present.

“Attending the SEC Student-Athlete Council was an amazing opportunity,” Milroe said. “I am grateful I had the chance to meet other SEC student-athletes and share ideas to improve our experiences.”

Over the two days’ worth of meetings, the Council listened to a presentation from author Clay Scroggins and the participants were involved in a discussion about mental health with Missouri men’s basketball graduate assistant Nafis Ricks. They were also briefed on the SAAC and its programming on the schools’ campuses.

“The opportunity to learn and grow with student-athletes from all sports across our conference is one I am extremely grateful for,” Barber said. “The SEC continues to set the standard by their dedication to valuing the voices and experiences of its student athletes.”

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey also updated the council on racial equity and social justice as well as SEC and NCAA legislative matters.

The leadership councils provide student-athletes a platform to consult with campus leadership about the experiences and well-being of student-athletes in the SEC.

“Knowing that we all play different sports but face the same challenges was eye-opening,” Milroe said. “After this experience, I truly understand we are more than students, more than athletes.”