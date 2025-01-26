SGA hosts weeklong environmental awareness campaign with clothes drives, biodegradable confetti and more

The SGA will host the University’s 34th annual Green Week from Monday to Friday. Festivities will include a variety of environmentally conscious programming such as recycling promotions and clothing drives.

SGA described this slate of activities as “aimed at promoting sustainability and environmental awareness” and “designed to engage students, faculty, and staff in sustainable practices.”

The state of Alabama has been rated among the worst in the nation in recycling rates and has struggled with pollution and toxic waste. Higher education across the state has been included as part of Alabama’s plan to mitigate the impacts of climate change. The University of Alabama System has already made contributions in the fight against climate disaster.

Events will be open to all students and available in different locations across campus.

On Monday, the SGA will host a “dorm recycling promotion” by placing extra recycling bins in the lobbies of six on-campus dorms. Promotional material will also be displayed on screens in those dorms.

On Tuesday, biodegradable confetti will be distributed at the SGA office to students for their graduation celebrations. While confetti is traditionally made out of biodegradable materials like fruits and papers, many types of confetti purchasable today are made with plastics or metals that can’t break down in the environment. The SGA said it wants to help students “learn about how switching to eco-friendly products can benefit the environment” in addition to providing free decor for their graduation photos.

On Wednesday, the SGA office will host a clothing drive for emergency services. Clothing waste, commonly attributed to phenomena like fast fashion, is considered a massive environmental issue, with 34 billion pounds of textiles being discarded by Americans each year. The SGA will use these reused clothes in an attempt to mitigate waste and provide support to those in need in Tuscaloosa.

On Thursday, UA Facilities and Grounds will collaborate with the SGA to plant trees on campus. The location is yet to be announced, but students can sign up for the event on the SGA website.

On Friday, SGA will collaborate with the UA rowing team to clean up the trash around the boating facility in Manderson Landing, along the Black Warrior River.

Students can sign up for the Manderson Landing cleaning and other Green Week volunteer events via an online form. For more information, they can contact Maggie Duncan, director of SGA environmental affairs.