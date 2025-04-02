Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

Tuscaloosa City Council member unseated in special election

Victor Hagan, Assistant News Editor
April 2, 2025
CW / Shelby West

Voters in the City of Tuscaloosa’s first district elected Joe Eatmon to the City Council Tuesday. The runoff was held after no candidates received a majority of the vote in the municipal election in March.

Eatmon received 582 votes, unseating his opponent, incumbent Matthew Wilson, who received 407 votes.

“I am honored to have been chosen by the people of this district to represent them as their city councilor,” Eatmon said in a post on Facebook. “Your support and belief in me is humbling.”

Wilson had served on the City Council since 2021, previously serving on the Tuscaloosa School Board from 2017-2021. Wilson said in a post on Facebook that he has congratulated Eatmon on his victory, adding that it took “multiple forces to come together to secure a win” against him.

“This is indicative that our base is solid,” Wilson said. “It took multiple forces to come together to secure a win against us. This serves as proof that we are powerful people.”

Eatmon currently serves as the dean of community relations at Shelton State Community College.

“As I have said on the campaign trail, I will work hard every day for every one in every room making our community a better place,” Eatmon said.

