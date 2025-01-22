University mourns Archie Wade, first Black faculty member

CW File Archie Wade standing in front of Wade Hall, a campus building named after him.

Archie Wade, The University of Alabama’s first Black faculty member, died at 85 years old on Jan. 13.

Wade, a trailblazer in education, athletics and equality at Alabama, spent 30 years in the Department of Kinesiology, where he shaped the lives of countless students, mentored athletes, and paved the way for a more inclusive campus community.

Born in Big Cove, Alabama, in 1939, his journey exemplified a dedication to breaking barriers. A graduate from Stillman College, he coached basketball and baseball at his alma mater before briefly playing professional baseball.

As a minor league player, Wade played under coach Sparky Anderson, starting in a record-breaking 29-inning game in 1966. That same year, he led the Class A Florida League with a .338 batting average.

After earning his master’s degree at West Virginia University in 1967, Wade joined The University of Alabama in 1970.

However, his connections with the University began several years prior.

In 1964, six years before becoming a faculty member, he, along with Joffre Whisenton and Nathaniel Howard, made history by integrating the football stadium during the Alabama vs. Georgia game at the invitation of University President Frank Rose.

In 1970, University President David Matthews hired Wade, who became the first African American faculty member on campus and broke a longstanding color barrier.

During a 2021 interview with The Birmingham Times, Wade reflected upon his early years at the University, describing them as a “lonely period.”

“You go to meetings, and you’re the only Black person among 100 to 400 people from the College of Education. It’s kind of lonesome to look around and [see that] no one else [in the room] looks like me,” Wade said.

He also recalled the painful memories of walking through hallways where people would intentionally avoid him: “People would see me and purposefully walk the other way or walk as far away from me as possible. [It was] like they didn’t acknowledge me as a person. Oftentimes, that really hurt.”

Despite facing these challenges, Wade turned to his faith for strength and resilience.

“I just [told myself], ‘I’ll pray every day, and I’ll get through it.’ The Lord hadn’t failed me yet, and I didn’t expect him to then,” he said.

Wade spent two years as a recruiter for legendary football coach Paul “Bear” Bryant, helping to usher in a new era of diversity within the Crimson Tide. All the while, he was teaching and working toward earning his doctorate in physical education, which he completed in 1974.

Wade’s appointment to the College of Education marked a pivotal moment in the University’s history, paving the way for greater inclusivity among faculty and staff. Five years later, he became a founding member of the University’s Black Faculty and Staff Association, furthering his commitment to equity and mentorship.

“Dr. Archie Wade’s passing is a profound loss for The University of Alabama,” Stuart Bell, president of the University, said in a statement. “As UA’s first Black faculty member, his leadership and vision created opportunities that continue to benefit future generations. Through his 30 years in the Department of Kinesiology and his dedication to supporting students, student-athletes, and colleagues, Dr. Wade profoundly shaped our campus and community. Wade Hall stands as a lasting tribute to his extraordinary legacy.”

In 2013, as part of the Through the Doors celebrations marking 50 years of desegregation at the University, Wade was honored with a commemorative plaque recognizing his contributions as a trailblazer and mentor.

“Life has been ups and downs; there have been peaks and valleys. Today is a peak,” Wade said at a ceremony March 12, 2013.

In 2021, The University renamed Moore Hall, which houses the Department of Kinesiology, to Wade Hall to honor his legacy.

“To look at the building where I worked for 30 years and to see it bear my name and my family’s name — there is no higher peak than that,” Wade said during the renaming ceremony Nov. 3 of that year.

Described as gentle, refined and gracious, Wade’s impact was as personal as it was historic. Whether mentoring students, collaborating with colleagues or engaging with the community, his love for humanity and commitment to service were evident in all he did.

Wade Hall ensures that his legacy will continue to inspire future generations, reminding them of the courage and dedication that defined his life.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and all who were inspired by his life and work,” Bell said.