University of Alabama President Stuart Bell retiring after a decade at the Capstone

University President Stuart Bell announced his plans to step down from the position in July in an email statement Wednesday morning.

Bell took on the role about 10 years ago after serving for 16 years as a faculty member and then as the head of the Department of Mechanical Engineering.

“It has been my honor to work with you during my 26 years here, including the last 10 as your president, and I look forward to a future return to the faculty,” Bell said in the email.

During his tenure, the university saw a record number of enrollment with around 40,800 students coming in this fall.

“I had the honor of leading the presidential search that welcomed Dr. Bell back to The University of Alabama in 2015, and it has since been a privilege to work alongside him throughout his exceptional presidency,” said Trustee Karen P. Brooks, who will also chair the search for Bell’s successor. “The University of Alabama has been fortunate to have this beloved leader at the helm for 10 years, and we will certainly miss working with him.”

Brooks said the Board of Trustees “proudly celebrates” President Bell’s legacy, and congratulated him for his “well-deserved next chapter following a decade of exemplary service.”

The UA System will launch a comprehensive national search for the University’s next president and will retain an executive search firm to support the Search Advisory Committee, which will soon be appointed and announced.

In 2021, Bell announced the launch of The Rising Tide, the largest capital campaign in University and state history. The campaign achieved its goal of $1.5 billion, and a new campaign, The Rising Tide 2.0, was announced with a 20% increased goal of $1.8 billion.

Currently serving as president of the SEC, he is a part of the State of Alabama Engineering Hall of Fame, received the Richard S. Woodbury Award from the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, and was also a recipient of the Texas A&M University College of Engineering Alumni Honor Award, among other achievements.

“Thank you for allowing Susan and me the honor to serve you and to represent our wonderful University,” Bell said. “Students are at the heart of everything we do, and we will miss those interactions most of all. We will cherish incredible memories and savor every moment of our final months in this role.”