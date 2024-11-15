Week 12 CW Poll: Alabama back in top 10 after routing LSU

CW / Riley Brown Alabama wide receiver Kendrick Law (#1) catches a ball during warmups against LSU.

Alabama started to look like a top-10 team once again in Week 11.

Going on the road and dominating LSU from start to finish, the Crimson Tide walked away with a 42-13 victory over the Tigers. Quarterback Jalen Milroe reignited his Heisman campaign, rushing for four touchdowns, a career-high 185 yards and throwing 109 yards on 12-for-18 passing.

“Super proud of the guys,” head coach Kalen DeBoer said after the game. “I feel like that was probably the most complete game we’ve played.”

Alabama moved back into the top 10 in virtually all major rankings, placing eighth in the AP poll and 10th in the College Football Playoff ranking.

Ahead is the CW Poll, a composite ranking with the top-10 rankings of Crimson White sports desk writers.

Miami (9-1)

Going into Week 11, Miami was one of only five undefeated FBS teams. That changed quickly, however, as the Hurricanes fell victim to Georgia Tech on the road, suffering their first loss of the season 28-23.

Quarterback Cam Ward once again played a phenomenal game, passing for 348 yards and three touchdowns. He nearly led the Hurricanes to a fourth-quarter comeback, falling short in the final minutes.

Miami returns home in Week 12 to take on Wake Forest.

Ole Miss (8-2)

Perhaps no team in America had a better Week 11 than Ole Miss. Taking down No. 3 Georgia in an emphatic 28-10 win, the Rebels kept their SEC championship and CFP hopes alive.

Ole Miss faces a manageable schedule for the rest of the season, traveling to take on a Florida team battling injuries and then facing Mississippi State at home in the Egg Bowl rivalry. If the Rebels win both games, head coach Lane Kiffin’s squad could find itself in Atlanta competing for the conference title.

Alabama (7-2)

The Crimson Tide dominated LSU in Week 11, walking out of Death Valley with a 42-13 victory. The win puts Alabama in a tie for second place in the SEC standings and back into position to be in the CFP at the end of the season.

DeBoer’s squad enters a relatively simple Week 11 at home against Mercer before finishing the regular season with conference opponents Oklahoma and Auburn.

Notre Dame (8-1)

Outside of its shocking loss to Northern Illinois in Week 2, Notre Dame has been one of the most consistently dominant teams in the country. The Fighting Irish have won seven straight games, including over ranked teams such as Louisville and Navy.

Head coach Marcus Freeman’s team routed Florida State 52-3 in Week 11 and will remain home in Week 12, taking on a Virginia squad coming off a road win over No. 18 Pittsburgh. It’s a potentially tricky game for the Fighting Irish as they look to improve to 9-1.

Tennessee (8-1)

Tennessee faced conference foe Mississippi State in Week 11, taking care of business against the Bulldogs with a 33-14 win. Dylan Sampson ran for a career-high 149 yards, tacking on a touchdown to bring his season total to 20, the second most in the nation by a running back.

The Volunteers go into their biggest game of the season in Week 12, traveling to Athens to take on No. 12 Georgia.

Indiana (10-0)

There is undoubtedly no team this season that has outperformed expectations like Indiana. Head coach Curt Cignetti has completely turned the program around, matching the past three seasons’ combined win total in only 11 weeks.

The Hoosiers faced Michigan in Week 11, narrowly defeating the Wolverines 20-15. The team enters a bye in Week 12, looking to prepare for a road matchup with No. 2 Ohio State.

Penn State (8-1)

The Nittany Lions dominated Washington in Week 11, taking down the Huskies at home 35-6. The team dominated on the ground, rushing for a total of 266 yards and four touchdowns.

Penn State closes the season out with three straight manageable conference games. In Week 12, it faces Purdue on the road, followed by Minnesota and Maryland.

Texas (8-1)

For perhaps the first time since his September injury, quarterback Quinn Ewers finally looked like himself again, passing for 333 yards and five touchdowns in a 49-17 win over Florida.

Texas remains positioned to make a run for the SEC title game, only holding one conference loss. However, the Longhorns will face a test when they travel to take on Arkansas in Week 12.

Ohio State (9-1)

Ohio State handled business against inferior competition again, obliterating Purdue 45-0 at home. Freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith was the standout player on offense, racking up six catches for 87 yards and a touchdown.

The Buckeyes travel to take on Northwestern at Wrigley Field in Week 12 before their marquee matchup with No. 5 Indiana.

Oregon (10-0)

Oregon seems like it truly found its rhythm in its Week 7 win against Ohio State. In the four games since then, the Ducks have outscored opponents by a combined 106 points.

In Week 12, Oregon looks to remain undefeated as it travels to take on Wisconsin.