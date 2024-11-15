Alabama football injury update heading into matchup against Mercer

CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield Alabama safety Keon Sabb (#3) celebrates after an interception against Western Kentucky.

Alabama football has had several important players injured during the past few weeks of SEC play, as well as one player suspended. Here is an injury update for the Crimson Tide heading into a matchup against the Mercer Bears.

Que Robinson, linebacker — Head coach Kalen DeBoer announced Monday that Robinson would miss the rest of the season due to an upper-body injury he suffered in the win over LSU.

“With Que’s injury, it is certainly determined now that he will be out for the remainder of the year,” DeBoer said. “You hate to see a guy that pours so much into it go through what he’s going through.”

It is a big loss for the Crimson Tide defense, as the starting “Wolf” was tied for the team lead in sacks with four and was second on the team in tackles for loss with seven.

Keanu Koht, linebacker — Koht’s case isn’t an injury, but rather a clarification about a supposed injury. When Koht didn’t travel with the team to Death Valley last week, fans assumed he was dealing with some kind of injury. As it turns out, he was suspended for last week’s game and will also not be with the team for this week’s game.

“He’s suspended right now,” DeBoer said. “I’m not going to get into length or anything like that, but he won’t be with us this week.”

With Koht and Robinson out, the Crimson Tide finds its depth at the “Wolf” position severely weakened.

DeVonta Smith, safety — The starting “Husky” got injured during last week’s win over the Tigers and did not return to the game. His status heading into the game against Mercer is still undetermined.

“Throughout the week we’ll continue to manage and kind of see where he’s at,” DeBoer said. “I haven’t heard the update, but I think he’ll be fine as the week continues on.”

Jaeden Roberts, guard — The starting offensive lineman for the Crimson Tide had been dealing with a hand injury for most of the season and suffered a new injury against LSU, leaving the game with what appeared to be a leg injury.

DeBoer said this past Wednesday that Roberts could’ve gone back in, but didn’t due to the blowout nature of the game. DeBoer also made it sound like the guard will be ready to go on Saturday.

“He’s working through the week and doing everything he can to get on the football field Saturday,” DeBoer said. “I think it’s promising he’ll be available, ready to go, in some capacity.”

Keon Sabb, safety — The former Michigan transfer and starter for the Crimson Tide got injured in the crushing 24-17 defeat against Tennessee with what DeBoer classified as a “lower extremity injury.”

The following week, DeBoer announced that Sabb would be “down for a while” due to the injury. It remains to be seen if he will return to action this season.

Cole Adams, wide receiver — The punt returner suffered a lower-body injury during the 34-0 win over Missouri and was immediately ruled out for the rest of the game. It was then confirmed the next week by DeBoer that Adams would miss the rest of the season.