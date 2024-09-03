Alabama’s new defense: The Bandits and Wolves to watch out for in the 2024 season

CW / Riley Thompson Alabama defensive back Red Morgan (#16) tackles a Western Kentucky player out of the air.

Alabama’s defense in the Kalen DeBoer era is shaping up to be much different than in previous years.

After Deboer was hired as the new head football coach in January, he chose former South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack as the new defensive coordinator. Wommack has implemented his 4-2-5 “Swarm” defense into the program, which differs from former Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s 3-4 base.

“[Wommack] is one of the best defensive minds in college football,” Deboer said. “Kane will play a huge role in helping us build the kind of culture that is required to win football games.”

Alabama’s defense will now feature four defensive linemen, two linebackers and five defensive backs. For the last decade and a half, the Crimson Tide rolled with three defensive linemen and four linebackers. This change allows a team to keep six players inside of the tackle box at all times.

Wommack wants his players to compete with a higher level of physicality and energy, and he expects the entire defense to swarm the ball carrier, which hints at why it is called the “Swarm” defense.

Wommack brought a new defensive philosophy to the Crimson Tide as well as new roles and terminology.

The Bandit

The Bandit position is designed for a hybrid edge-rushing defensive lineman. Texas A&M transfer LT Overton and returning defensive lineman Jah-Marien Latham will play this role. Latham started the first drive Week 1 against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, and Overton checked into the game on the second drive. The two rotated throughout the game and could possibly continue to share playing time.

This position is for a versatile player. Not only will the Bandit pressure the quarterback, but he will also have to drop into zone coverage in the flats at times. Under Saban, the edge rushers rarely dropped into coverage. With the Bandit position, players have the opportunity to force a quarterback into making a bad decision.

On short yardage downs, the Bandit can quickly rush off the field to the sideline so that another block-eating defensive tackle can enter the game.

Overton said that Wommack’s defense-running style is different but effective.

The Wolf

The Wolf position is the strongside linebacker or edge rusher that will play opposite of the Bandit. This position was referred to as “Sam” under Saban. This was Dallas Turner’s role last season, and the 2024 first-round pick exemplified what it meant to be an elite edge rusher. A top name that can fill his shoes is Qua Russaw, who earned four tackles, one tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry against Western Kentucky.

Redshirt senior Que Robinson will rotate in at this spot, providing depth at this position. Robinson had a drive-ending sack on the opening possession against Western Kentucky.

Assistant coach Christian Robinson said that a defender needs to be an efficient pass rusher and run stopper to play in this role.

“I think our guys are liking that it has opened up some things they maybe didn’t do in the past, but they’re still doing a lot of the same techniques that you saw Dallas [Turner] and Will Anderson Jr. do in the past as well,” Robinson said.

Other terminology changes

Wommack has a few different names for some of the positions remaining from the Saban era. Defensive back Malachi Moore played the Star position in last year’s secondary, but it will now be known as the Husky.

The Husky position is for a hybrid safety that lines up in the slot and can provide run support. Against Western Kentucky, redshirt junior DeVonta Smith was the starter in this role.

The weakside linebacker position will be called the Stinger, and the strong safety position is now referred to as the Rover.

What stayed the same

One of the positions that carried over from the last regime was the free safety position. Redshirt sophomore Keon Sabb made a significant impact early in Saturday’s game by intercepting Western Kentucky quarterback T.J. Finley twice.

Returning starters Deontae Lawson and Jihaad Campbell are keeping the mentality of “joyless murderball,” a nickname given to Saban’s teams. This mentality was alive as the linebacking duo racked up a total of 18 tackles against the Hilltoppers.

Even with a new base defense, a new defensive coordinator and new teammates, Lawson is optimistic about this unit’s heights.

“From where we were in spring practice to now and where we’re going to be at the end of the season is going to be crazy,” Lawson said after Saturday’s win.