Alabama staves off playoff elimination and survives Death Valley in 42-13 win

CW / Riley Thompson Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (#4) breaks through a tackle to score a touchdown against LSU.

The Crimson Tide will be geaux-ing back to Tuscaloosa having survived its time in Death Valley 42-13 Saturday and staving off playoff elimination.

While quarterback Jalen Milroe has struggled for much of this season, facing rumors of injury after multiple lackluster performances, the once-Heisman contender showed the college football world that Alabama’s season is not over.

“Forgive, never forget,” Milroe said. “I think that’s something that we do with a football team. You’re gonna have losses. You’re gonna have wins, and all of your losses turn into a lesson, right? … They’re a tough team, offensively, defensively.”

Milroe brought in the first score of the game on a 39-yard run up the middle. The Tigers were set to bring in a score of their own almost immediately with wide receiver Zavion Thomas’s 50-yard return of ensuing kickoff, followed by a 45-yard run by running back Caden Durham to the Alabama 5-yard line.

However, they weren’t able to convert in the red zone and settled for a 23-yard field goal, bringing the score to 7-3.

“Whenever you’re able to run the ball against a team and they can’t do anything about it, they’re pretty much at your will,” offensive lineman Tyler Booker said. “If we continue to dominate them, play after play, like upfront, there was nothing they had for us.”

Alabama continued to widen the gap. After chipping away for over four minutes, running back Justice Haynes punched the ball in from the 1-yard line to bring the score to 14-3.

Two drives later, LSU was forced to attempt another field goal, which Damian Ramos made from 43 yards.

To round out the half, Milroe scored another touchdown, running it in from 10 yards out.

Alabama broke the game fully open in the second half, scoring 21 points highlighted by a 72-yard run by Milroe to start the fourth quarter. LSU threw two interceptions in the half, leading to two of Alabama’s three touchdown drives.

With the score at 42-6, LSU scored its first touchdown of the game with 11 seconds remaining in the game on a 12-yard pass from quarterback Garrett Nussmeier to wide receiver Kyren Lacy.

After the win, running back Jam Miller attributed the Crimson Tide’s success to good preparation and scouting.

“It’s all about watching film,” Miller said. “You see what their weaknesses and their strong points are. Just gotta take their weak points.”

Alabama will return to Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Nov. 16 to take on Mercer at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.