Is Jalen Milroe playing through an injury?

Samuel Prestipino, Assistant Sports Editor
October 24, 2024
CW/ Riley W Thompson
Quarterback Jalen Milroe scores a touchdown against Georgia.

Over the past few weeks, the rumor mill has begun to swirl, suggesting that Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe could be dealing with some kind of injury. 

Head coach Kalen DeBoer addressed the rumors during his Monday press conference, highlighting the speculation and expressing his confidence in Milroe’s availability for Saturday’s game

He mentioned that players all across the country are dealing with ailments and are all “just working through it.” He said Milroe is “more than capable” and will be ready to play on Saturday, and he noted that there would be “nothing that’s holding him back.”

Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker was also asked about the rumors on Monday, during his appearance on “The Next Round”. He initially stated that “Jalen Milroe is 100%” but later revised his statement.

“I think I answered that a little bit too quickly,” Booker said. “Nobody is ever going to be 100%. I’m hurting right now. Playing football in the SEC, you’re never going to be 100%. What I meant to say is Jalen is going to be able to do everything in his power to help us win that game.”

On the opposing sideline, Missouri announced that its leading rusher, Nate Noel, will not play this week because of a foot injury.

The Tigers’ starting quarterback, Brady Cook, is also in question for Saturday’s contest, as the veteran signal-caller is considered doubtful with an ankle injury. 

 

