Preview: Alabama gymnastics to have six away meets

CW / Caroline Simmons Alabama gymnast Cameron Macado performs against Illinois, Minnesota and Talladega.

The 2025 gymnastics schedule was announced on Oct. 14. Along with five home meets, the Crimson Tide is set to compete at six away meets. Alabama will take on Kentucky, Georgia, Missouri, Arkansas and Michigan on the road. The Crimson Tide will have one neutral-site quad meet called “Elevate the Stage,” where it will compete against California, the University of North Carolina and Michigan State.

Kentucky

The Crimson Tide will travel to Lexington on Jan. 17, 2025, to take on the Wildcats. Last season, Kentucky broke Alabama’s home win streak after defeating the Crimson Tide 197.6-196.975.

The Crimson Tide never held a lead against Kentucky in last year’s matchup. Kentucky’s Raena Worley helped Kentucky clinch the win after securing four individual event titles.

However, Worley has since graduated. This leaves room for the Crimson Tide to sneak in and gather event titles to secure a win.

Georgia

Alabama will take on the Bulldogs in Stegeman Coliseum on Jan. 31, 2025. Last season’s matchup with Georgia was one of the Crimson Tide’s biggest meets.

The Alabama gymnasts set the third-highest score in program history, 198.075, against Georgia’s 196.975.

With some last-minute changes in lineups, Alabama was able to show the depth of its team. As much of the roster remains the same, Alabama will have only been able to strengthen its athletes. Even with unforeseen circumstances like an injury, Alabama could still come out on top.

“It shows the depth and potential this team has,” then-sophomore Gabby Gladieux said of last year’s meet.

The matchup in Athens this season could showcase the strength the Alabama gymnastics team holds.

Missouri

The Crimson Tide will travel to St. Louis on Feb. 14, 2025, to take on Missouri.

Alabama came out strong in its last meet against Missouri. The Tigers traveled to Coleman Coliseum in 2024 for Alabama’s home opener, and the Crimson Tide won 197.225-196.475.

During the second rotation, Alabama was on the uneven bars, and every gymnast scored higher than Missouri’s highest bar routine. The Crimson Tide’s uneven bars routines continued to stay strong throughout the rest of the season, as the Crimson Tide did not have an uneven bars rotation with a score less than 49.

“When you know you have a strong lineup that can put up a solid six scores, it really helps your team’s confidence,” Gladieux said.

Arkansas

The Crimson Tide takes on Arkansas in Fayetteville on Feb. 28, 2025. Last year’s showdown ended in a tie, which is highly uncommon in gymnastics due to the nature of scoring to the thousandths of points. Both teams reached a score of 197.525.

“What I’m most excited about is that 25% of those routines were brand new tonight,” head coach Ashley Johnston said after last year’s meet. “I think that says a lot about the depth of this team, that we can have really anybody in the mix.”

Alabama consistently had a slight lead for the first three rotations. However, a fall on the beam led to lower scores being counted towards the team score.

This year, Alabama will look to keep missteps to a minimum to notch a win against the Razorbacks.

Michigan

Alabama will travel to Ann Arbor on March 14, 2025, just before postseason meets start. Last year, the Crimson Tide competed against Michigan in the NCAA regional semifinals. Postseason meets are quad meets, and Alabama placed first against Michigan, Penn State and Kent State.

The Crimson Tide won with a score of 197.45, and Michigan placed third with a score of 196.725. This ended Michigan’s season, as teams had to place in the top two to advance.

However, three Michigan gymnasts advanced to the regional finals after winning four of five event titles. Alabama has a chance to secure more event titles against Michigan, as two of the three finalists have graduated.

Elevate the Stage

On March 9, 2025, Alabama will travel to Huntsville for a quad-style meet against California, the University of North Carolina, and Michigan State. This will be the second time in the season that the Crimson Tide and the Tar Heels meet.

Last season, the Crimson Tide only faced California once, at the Mean Girls Super 16 gymnastics championships. Alabama was victorious against California, UCLA and Auburn at that quad meet.

The last time the Crimson Tide competed against Michigan State, Alabama won 196.975-196.55.

Alabama has shown that quad-style meets help prepare the team’s mentality for the postseason.

“The team thrives in a quad meet setting. We really build off of each other, and I think that’s because of the relationships that we have built,” then-graduate student Ella Burgess said after last year’s home quad meet, which Alabama won.