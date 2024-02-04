Alabama gymnastics drops first meet of season to Kentucky Wildcats

CW/ Natalie Teat Alabama gymnast Shania Adams performs her beam routine against Kentucky on Feb. 2 in Coleman Coliseum.

No. 6 Alabama gymnastics lost its winning streak at home in Coleman Coliseum against the No. 3 Kentucky Wildcats on Friday night. The Wildcats won with a score of 197.6 to the Crimson Tide’s 196.975.

“I think it’s a great learning experience for everybody,” graduate student Makarri Doggette said. “Especially our underclassmen. For them, they’ve never experienced this before. I think we just take what we did, and take it back to the gym. We can only go up from here, and learn and grow. We’re going to do that together like we always do.”

The first rotation of the evening ended with the Crimson Tide and Wildcats tied at 49.225. On the vault, freshman Jamison Sears earned the highest score for the Crimson Tide with a 9.9, a career high. The vault title went to Kentucky’s Makenzie Wilson, who posted a 9.95.

“It was great to see Jamison’s work pay off tonight,” Alabama head coach Ashley Johnston said. “She’s been consistent with sticking that vault in training, and we knew it was just a matter of time before she really drilled one in a meet. To be able to see that transfer in a competition, I think, is a big confidence builder and also helps everybody feel confidence.”

The second rotation ended with the Wildcats scoring 0.175 more than the Crimson Tide. On the uneven bars, Alabama gymnastics scored 49.25, bringing the total score to 98.475. The Kentucky gymnasts scored a 49.425 on the vault, bringing the score to 98.65.

On the bars, senior Cameron Machado scored the highest score for the Crimson Tide with a 9.9. The uneven bars title went to Kentucky’s Raena Worley, who posted a 9.95.

Before the third rotation, Coleman was full of “dancing queens” as the ABBA song rang throughout the coliseum. The crowd energy carried on into the third rotation to send the Crimson Tide onto the balance beam.

For the third rotation, the Kentucky Wildcats led the Crimson Tide 148.175-147.575. On the floor, Kentucky posted 49.525; Worley anchored the floor rotation with a perfect 10, landing her the floor title.

The Crimson Tide finished the beam rotation posting a 49.1. The highest scores for the Crimson Tide came from sophomore Gabby Gladieux, graduate student Mati Waligora and graduate student Ella Burgess. All three posted a 9.875.

Senior Shania Adams suffered from a fall on the balance beam and posted a 9.2. Following Adams’ routine, graduate student Luisa Blanco saved herself from a fall and posted a 9.65.

“Gymnastics meets, they’re never over until they’re over. We knew going in that Kentucky was going to be a great team,” Gladieux said. “It’s just the momentum, that’s what our coaches have preached to us throughout the year. Then we just have to keep the energy high because carrying energy from one event to the next is, obviously, going to help you finish better.”

The energy could still be found in Coleman Coliseum as the Alabama gymnasts entered their fourth and final rotation. The gymnasts danced to “YMCA” along with the crowd.

In the fourth rotation, the Crimson Tide posted a 49.275. This brought Alabama’s total for the night to 196.975. The Wildcats posted a 49.425 on the balance beam, bringing their total to 197.6.

On the floor, Machado and senior Lilly Hudson each scored a 9.9 The highest-scoring routine from Alabama came from Blanco, who posted a 9.925.

For the fourth rotation, Kentucky was on the balance beam. The Wildcats also had a tough time on the beam as Bailey Bunn fell during her routine and posted a 9.15. The beam title went to Worley, who posted a 9.95. This helped her seal the deal on the all-around title.

The gymnastics team will be back in action this Friday against the Auburn Tigers, in Auburn. The meet is set to start at 8 p.m. CT.