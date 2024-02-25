Alabama gymnastics earns third-highest score in program history in win over No. 18 Georgia

CW/ Natalie Teat Alabama gymnast Ella Burgess performs her floor routine against Georgia during the Power of Pink meet on Feb. 23 in Coleman Coliseum.

Alabama gymnastics earned the third-highest score in program history Friday night in Coleman Coliseum, with a 198.075-196.975 win over the No. 18 Georgia Bulldogs during their 20th annual Power of Pink meet.

“What a night that was. I think that’s back-to-back years, now, that the Pink meet definitely goes down as one of my top memories of being at Alabama,” head coach Ashley Johnston said. “Just being able to compete for something bigger than just gymnastics. It was just really special in the way that the team came together and kept building off of each other and created amazing energy.”

The meet started with the fans in Coleman donning pink clothing and pink shakers. The Alabama gymnasts showcased a brand-new leotard full of pink houndstooth for the meet.

During warmups for the first rotation, on vault, graduate student Makarri Doggette suffered an injury that took her out of the lineup. In her place, freshman Jamison Sears entered the vault lineup.

“She’s [Doggette] one of the strongest people I know, and it was really hard to see her go down,” graduate student Luisa Blanco said. “I know that she’s strong in her heart, she’s strong in her mind and she was out there in a scooter and a boot. If that doesn’t tell you about her character, I don’t know what will.”

The first rotation ended neck and neck between the Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs. The Alabama gymnasts scored a 49.325 on the vault, and Georgia scored a 49.275 on the uneven bars.

On the bars, Georgia faced some hardships as Holly Snyder fell during her routine and posted a 9.25. For the Alabama gymnasts, on the vault, sophomore Gabby Gladieux earned the highest score. She stuck her landing and posted a 9.925. The vault title was shared between Gladieux and Georgia’s Katie Finnegan

For the second rotation, Alabama scored a 49.6 on the uneven bars. This brought the total score for the Crimson Tide to 98.925. Georgia was on the vault and scored a 49.275 on the vault to bring its total to a 98.55. Alabama’s bar rotation held very strong, as almost all of its gymnasts stuck their dismounts to fight to the hundredths of a point.

“It shows the depth and the potential that this team has,” Gladieux said. “We’re halfway through the season, and I still think we have so much more to give. I’m ready to just go back into the gym, keep working, and find every quarter-tenth now because that’s what’s going to take us to the final night of the national championships.”

On the bars, senior Shania Adams competed in Doggette’s place, landing her routine with a stick and posting a 9.95. She shared the uneven bars title with Blanco.

The third rotation was lively for the Crimson Tide, with a ton of support from the crowd in Coleman Coliseum. The Alabama gymnasts brought their total score to 148.325 after posting a 49.4 on the balance beam. Georgia’s score was 147.725 after the Bulldogs posted a 49.175 on the floor. The highest score for Alabama was a 9.95, posted by Adams. This earned her the balance beam title.

Blanco anchored the balance beam rotation and posted a 9.9. This score did not come without controversy. Once she stuck her dismount, seemingly everyone in Coleman was shouting, “Ten, ten, ten!” Both judges scored Blanco’s seamless routine a perfect 10, but Blanco earned a 0.1-point deduction for going over the time limit of 1:30. The final 9.9 brought a lot of emotions out of the crowd, which booed the score.

“A score is just a score at the end of the day,” Blanco said. “I went up there, I wanted to be completely fearless and brave and courageous, and those are the moments that I cherish the most, especially being in my fifth year, you’re never going to get those moments back. I don’t care what those numbers say; it’s a 10. I think everybody in the room knew it was a 10, so it’s a 10 for me.”

The Crimson Tide scored a 49.75 on the floor, and the Bulldogs scored a 49.25 on the balance beam. The Crimson Tide had a phenomenal floor rotation, with multiple career- and season-high scores. These scores led to the Crimson Tide earning a program record for the floor rotation. This 49.75 is tied for the second-highest score on the floor nationally this season.

Graduate student Ella Burgess, who started competing on the floor this season, earned her career high of 9.95. Right after Burgess’ routine, senior Cameron Machado scored a career high of 9.95 as well. Along with the many career and season highs, every Alabama gymnast scored a 9.9 or higher on the floor.

To anchor the floor, Gladieux posted a 9.975. One judge gave her a perfect 10, and the other scored her as a 9.95. The resulting average, 9.975. tied her career high on the floor. Gladieux also earned the floor title with her performance.

For the all-around category, Blanco won with a score of 39.675. Right behind her, Gladieux had a score of 39.65. This was Gladieux’s third time competing in the all-around this season, and she continues to better her score.

“They’re a dynamic duo, that’s for sure,” Johnston said of Blanco and Gladieux. “It’s really neat to see that playing out on the competition field, and to see them really challenging each other to up their game. I think its a really healthy competition between the two, they make each other better, and that’s great for our team.”

The gymnasts will travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, this Friday for an SEC matchup against LSU. The meet is set to start at 5 p.m. CT.