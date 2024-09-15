How Alabama matched up positionally in win against Wisconsin

Courtesy of UA Athletics Alabama Defensive Back Red Morgan (16) makes a takle against Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin on Saturday, Sep 14, 2024.

Alabama and head coach Kalen DeBoer aced their first road test of the 2024 season, as the team traveled to Camp Randall Stadium and beat the Wisconsin Badgers 42-10. Here’s how every position on both sides performed throughout the contest.

Quarterback

Crimson Tide starting quarterback Jalen Milroe was strong, completing 12 of 17 attempts for 196 yards and three touchdowns. Milroe also added 75 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Backup Ty Simpson came in during the blowout and completed 4 of 5 passes for 30 yards.

“Every time I get to touch the football field, I’m just very blessed, very passionate about the game of football,” Milroe said after the game. “Whenever we have an opportunity to make an explosive [play], it’s all about just having fun, just falling back to why I play the game — just to have fun.”

Wisconsin’s Tyler Van Dyke started the game at quarterback but left the game with a knee injury during the first drive and did not return. Backup Braedyn Locke came in and struggled, completing only 13 of 26 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown.

Running back

Alabama didn’t see many carries from the running backs this game, but Jam Miller was able to rip off a 34-yard touchdown run and had nine carries for 71 yards. Justice Haynes only had two carries for 17 yards.

Wisconsin ran the ball often due to Van Dyke’s injury. Chez Mellusi, Cade Yacamelli, Tawee Walker and Darrion Dupree all ran the ball at least eight times and combined for 38 rushes and 143 yards. Ball security was an issue, as both Mellusi and Yacamelli lost a fumble.

Receivers

Alabama once again saw a productive day from 17-year-old wide receiver Ryan Williams, who had four catches for 78 yards and a touchdown. Washington transfer Germie Bernard added three catches for 55 yards and his first receiving touchdown of the year. Tight end and fellow Washington transfer Josh Cuevas got in on the fun and added a 37-yard touchdown reception.

Wisconsin wide receiver Will Pauling had a busy day, hauling in nine catches for 83 yards and a touchdown. Vinny Anthony II added two catches for 29 yards.

Offensive line

The Crimson Tide was finally able to break out a healthy offensive line with Kadyn Proctor at left tackle, team captain Tyler Booker at left guard, Washington transfer Parker Brailsford at center, Jaeden Roberts at right guard and Elijah Pritchett at right tackle. The results were effective, as the group only allowed one sack during the win.

“That group was amazing today, just seeing them [moving] guys and creating holes for the running back and making a big pocket for the quarterback,” running back Jam Miller said.

The Wisconsin offensive line featured Jack Nelson at left tackle, Joe Brunner at left guard, Jake Renfro at center, Joe Huber at right guard and Riley Mahlman at right tackle. The Badgers offensive line gave up two sacks during the loss.

Defensive line

Alabama’s defensive line saw edge rusher Que Robinson step up in Qua Russaw’s absence after he sustained a lower leg injury in the second quarter. Robinson and fellow edge rusher LT Overton both recorded strip sacks during the victory. Nose tackle Tim Keenan III also recorded a tackle for loss

Wisconsin didn’t see much from its defensive linemen, as starters Ben Barten and Curt Neal only combined for one tackle.

Linebackers

Jihaad Campbell and team captain Deontae Lawson both had busy days. Campbell tallied eight tackles, and Lawson recorded seven tackles and a pass breakup.

Wisconsin linebackers Darryl Peterson and Leon Lowery Jr. both recorded five tackles, and Lowery had the only sack of the day for the badgers. Outside linebacker Aaron Witt also recorded five tackles and had two tackles for loss.

Defensive backs

Alabama featured Domani Jackson and Zabien Brown at the cornerback position. The two had a quiet day, combining for two tackles.

The starting safeties for the Crimson Tide were Michigan transfer Keon Sabb and Malachi Moore, also a team captain. Moore recorded seven tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss before he left due to a head injury and had to enter concussion protocol. Sabb recorded seven tackles, the other half of Moore’s 0.5 tackles for loss and two pass breakups.

Starting “Husky” Devonta Smith recorded three tackles and two pass breakups on Saturday. Freshman Red Morgan also rotated in and had three tackles.

Wisconsin featured Ricardo Hallman and Nyzier Fourqurean at cornerback, and both had three tackles. Hunter Wohler and Preston Zachman started at safety, recording two and four tackles, respectively.

Kicker/punter

2023 Lou Groza Award winner and Miami,Ohio transfer Graham Nicholson missed his first field goal attempt of the year from 46 yards and went 6-6 on extra point attempts. Punter James Burnip had an excellent day, as he averaged 48.8 yards on his five punts and had four punts downed inside the 20.

The Badgers tasked Nathaniel Vakos with kicking duties. Vakos made a field goal attempt from 52 yards and missed an attempt from 45, and he made his only extra point attempt of the day. Punter Atticus Bertrams averaged 39.6 yards per punt on his five attempts and landed two punts inside the 20.

The Crimson Tide will now have a bye week before playing Georgia at home Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the game on ABC.